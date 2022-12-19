Entertainment
Best Actor Suddenly Got Competitive – Awardsdaily
When I saw this video of Tom Cruise, I wanted to write a love letter. No, not THAT kind of love letter. One of appreciation and admiration that he is still a movie star. He hasn’t marked himself politically and he doesn’t spend a lot of time whining. People who have worked for him always note his particular attention to kindness. He will send flowers to people who write press releases. The internet wants his identity shrouded in Scientology, but really, the Tom Cruise I know only exists on the big screen. He knows how to entertain and he offers us something magical.
This video is better than almost any movie made this year:
OK, I’m partly kidding. But I think somewhere along the way we lost all sense of what movies are supposed to be. Not films, not cinema but FILMS. Tom Cruise remembers. He’s the latest movie star. Or certainly one of them. I started this year by writing that all I wanted for Christmas was Tom Cruise and Austin Butler in the race for the Oscars. Not just because they made two of the highest-grossing movies of the year, but because we need that movie star male energy. Yes, go ahead and screenshot that phrase and throw it in the churn for Twitter bullies. It’s something that’s been lacking in cinema lately. It seems the industry’s newest “red alert” is on the alpha male. They can only invest in characters they deem marginalized, i.e. not the majority.
But how can an industry survive if all it wants to do is reach smaller niche audiences, as opposed to the big giant sea of ticket buyers who want to get back to the movies, if you give them movie stars and cinema movies like Top Gun Maverick.
To that end, I think it seems pretty plausible that the excellent Mr. Cruise is up for Best Actor. Does that mean he’s going to win? No. But if you want to give it a boost, name it in the category. Bring this man back to Dolby. If you want to REALLY liven things up, nominate Top Gun: Maverick not just for the stunt ensemble at SAG (it’ll win) but for the actual ensemble. Want to see a standing ovation? So.
I say a lot about this irony. I know the screams (god the screams) will start if the film wins or is nominated for anything beyond the National Board of Review. But I think it’s worth ruminating on how things got so bad in Hollywood – how movies got so big and so small at the same time and why everything seems to be falling apart. I will write a different article on this particular subject, but now let’s talk about the best actor.
It’s already a hell of a race. The three potential winners are magnificent. Colin Farrel is heartbreaking in The Banshees of Inisherin. He plays someone who is “nice” but “boring”. His only reliable best friend is his little donkey Jenny. He spends his time with his sister, his animals and his friend (Brendan Gleeson). His friend decides he’s too “boring” to hang out with. He wants to focus his remaining time on earth writing music so he can leave something lasting behind, and he can’t stand the noises in his head from daily chatter. They are separating. On a small, isolated island in Ireland, losing your only friend, especially when you have nothing else, is tough business.
It’s such a beautiful storyline, so deep and deep, there are so many ways to get into the story. But take just one: you can teach good guys to hate if you take away friendship and access to culture. Brendan Gleeson plays his music with his musician friends, spends his time in his head trying to become someone important. But by abandoning his “boring” friend, he has now unleashed chaos, catastrophe, war. You see, we all need access to genius, to beauty, to art. Only a great actor could take us through this journey like Farrell does. There’s not a second in this movie where you think: I’m watching Colin Farrell.
Farrell has extra strength in this category due to his love of film in general. And, as we know from the past, that can lead to winning Best Actor more than anything else.
Austin Butler was not the actor some expected he would ever be able to play Elvis. But it gives the kind of performance that is unmistakable. It’s not just voice, movies, charisma and sexiness. He nails it all. But it’s those moments of fear and vulnerability that drive his performance. The best scene in the film is when Elvis appears to call out to his manager with the song “Suspicious Minds.” This is the moment when the actor disappears completely and we see something else settling in.
Butler’s strength will depend on how good the Elvis movie is. Will Baz Luhrmann be voted best director? Will he lead the nominations? People must like him and him better than Banshees and Farrell. The popularity of the film itself will likely come into play.
Where the movie itself won’t come into play is The Whale. But Brendan Fraser’s performance is exceptional, even with all the prosthetics and the big suit. He goes about it like few actors do. He stays with you in a way you can’t shake. His character struggles to stay alive, but also a deep self-loathing, hopelessness and hopelessness. The only thing that keeps him alive is his love for his daughter. And even that seems tenuous. Fraser took the lead and could still win. He’ll have to win big at the Globes or SAG to win an Oscar.
Other names circulating include Bill Nighy for Living, Gabriel LaBelle for The Fabelmans, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection, Hugh Jackman for The Son and Will Smith for Emancipation.
All of these actors have a very good chance of winning, but there’s no doubt that this year’s MVP is Tom Cruise – ageless, brave, full of optimism and doing what movie stars are born to do: we make one feel a little better about our own lives. They are on-screen gods and we need them. We can’t do without the alpha male hero. It is a mistake to pretend that we can.
Here’s how I would rank them for now:
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Alive
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
|
Sources
2/ https://www.awardsdaily.com/2022/12/19/oscars-2023-best-actor-suddenly-got-competitive/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK electricity company warns of risk of cash crunch
- Best Actor Suddenly Got Competitive – Awardsdaily
- Trump tries to win votes for McCarthy with the endorsement
- IU wins Spirit of Innovation award at international supercomputing conference
- State, federal to inject $9.6 million to transform former Rona building into new tech hub
- South Sumatra supports President Joko Widodo distributes KUR clusters for economic recovery
- Thursday Addicted To Bollywood at Kohra Kormangala
- French star announces international retirement RT Sport News
- Supporting Asylum Seekers: City of Edgewater Clothing Drive
- Argentina v France: How the world reacted to the ‘greatest final ever’
- Boris Johnson’s brother steps down as Binance unit adviser
- New sports and entertainment concept opens inside The Foundry in downtown Cincinnati