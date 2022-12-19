Best Actor Suddenly Got Competitive – Awardsdaily

When I saw this video of Tom Cruise, I wanted to write a love letter. No, not THAT kind of love letter. One of appreciation and admiration that he is still a movie star. He hasn’t marked himself politically and he doesn’t spend a lot of time whining. People who have worked for him always note his particular attention to kindness. He will send flowers to people who write press releases. The internet wants his identity shrouded in Scientology, but really, the Tom Cruise I know only exists on the big screen. He knows how to entertain and he offers us something magical.

This video is better than almost any movie made this year:

OK, I’m partly kidding. But I think somewhere along the way we lost all sense of what movies are supposed to be. Not films, not cinema but FILMS. Tom Cruise remembers. He’s the latest movie star. Or certainly one of them. I started this year by writing that all I wanted for Christmas was Tom Cruise and Austin Butler in the race for the Oscars. Not just because they made two of the highest-grossing movies of the year, but because we need that movie star male energy. Yes, go ahead and screenshot that phrase and throw it in the churn for Twitter bullies. It’s something that’s been lacking in cinema lately. It seems the industry’s newest “red alert” is on the alpha male. They can only invest in characters they deem marginalized, i.e. not the majority.

But how can an industry survive if all it wants to do is reach smaller niche audiences, as opposed to the big giant sea of ​​ticket buyers who want to get back to the movies, if you give them movie stars and cinema movies like Top Gun Maverick.

To that end, I think it seems pretty plausible that the excellent Mr. Cruise is up for Best Actor. Does that mean he’s going to win? No. But if you want to give it a boost, name it in the category. Bring this man back to Dolby. If you want to REALLY liven things up, nominate Top Gun: Maverick not just for the stunt ensemble at SAG (it’ll win) but for the actual ensemble. Want to see a standing ovation? So.

I say a lot about this irony. I know the screams (god the screams) will start if the film wins or is nominated for anything beyond the National Board of Review. But I think it’s worth ruminating on how things got so bad in Hollywood – how movies got so big and so small at the same time and why everything seems to be falling apart. I will write a different article on this particular subject, but now let’s talk about the best actor.

It’s already a hell of a race. The three potential winners are magnificent. Colin Farrel is heartbreaking in The Banshees of Inisherin. He plays someone who is “nice” but “boring”. His only reliable best friend is his little donkey Jenny. He spends his time with his sister, his animals and his friend (Brendan Gleeson). His friend decides he’s too “boring” to hang out with. He wants to focus his remaining time on earth writing music so he can leave something lasting behind, and he can’t stand the noises in his head from daily chatter. They are separating. On a small, isolated island in Ireland, losing your only friend, especially when you have nothing else, is tough business.

It’s such a beautiful storyline, so deep and deep, there are so many ways to get into the story. But take just one: you can teach good guys to hate if you take away friendship and access to culture. Brendan Gleeson plays his music with his musician friends, spends his time in his head trying to become someone important. But by abandoning his “boring” friend, he has now unleashed chaos, catastrophe, war. You see, we all need access to genius, to beauty, to art. Only a great actor could take us through this journey like Farrell does. There’s not a second in this movie where you think: I’m watching Colin Farrell.

Farrell has extra strength in this category due to his love of film in general. And, as we know from the past, that can lead to winning Best Actor more than anything else.

Austin Butler was not the actor some expected he would ever be able to play Elvis. But it gives the kind of performance that is unmistakable. It’s not just voice, movies, charisma and sexiness. He nails it all. But it’s those moments of fear and vulnerability that drive his performance. The best scene in the film is when Elvis appears to call out to his manager with the song “Suspicious Minds.” This is the moment when the actor disappears completely and we see something else settling in.

Butler’s strength will depend on how good the Elvis movie is. Will Baz Luhrmann be voted best director? Will he lead the nominations? People must like him and him better than Banshees and Farrell. The popularity of the film itself will likely come into play.

Where the movie itself won’t come into play is The Whale. But Brendan Fraser’s performance is exceptional, even with all the prosthetics and the big suit. He goes about it like few actors do. He stays with you in a way you can’t shake. His character struggles to stay alive, but also a deep self-loathing, hopelessness and hopelessness. The only thing that keeps him alive is his love for his daughter. And even that seems tenuous. Fraser took the lead and could still win. He’ll have to win big at the Globes or SAG to win an Oscar.

Other names circulating include Bill Nighy for Living, Gabriel LaBelle for The Fabelmans, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection, Hugh Jackman for The Son and Will Smith for Emancipation.

All of these actors have a very good chance of winning, but there’s no doubt that this year’s MVP is Tom Cruise – ageless, brave, full of optimism and doing what movie stars are born to do: we make one feel a little better about our own lives. They are on-screen gods and we need them. We can’t do without the alpha male hero. It is a mistake to pretend that we can.

Here’s how I would rank them for now:

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Alive

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick