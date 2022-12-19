The Shakespeare & Company Actors Training Center will host the 2023 month-long intensive





Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training will hold its 2023 One month intensive for mid-career actors at its Lenox, Mass. campus. from January 3 to 29. For six days a week, from morning to night, participants immerse themselves in voice, movement, text analysis, exploration of the actor/audience relationship, sonnet work, stage work, clowning, stage combat and in-depth discussions of the function of theatre. and the role of the actor in today’s world. Topics covered during this intensive will include: Linklater Voice The full progression of Kristin Linklater’s approach to voice training for actors is taught over the four weeks by designated Linklater voice teachers. In addition to Linklater’s daily lessons, voice teachers regularly attend text lessons and offer specialized lessons to help participants incorporate voice work into their scenes. Movement Movement progression includes pure movement (swings), Alexander Technique, physical expressiveness, and dance. Participants will be guided through exercises to promote awareness of (and release from) habitual body tension, impulse sensitivity, dynamic physical presence and stamina, enjoyment of moving with passion and precision, and the whole. text work This introduces the actor to a textual approach that requires an open and personal engagement in thought, word and gesture. Known as “Basics”, this work evolves into stage work, first via Dropping In (an approach to experimenting with text word-by-word) and into text analysis and detailed stage work. Lessons in Sonnet and Verse Structure complement the progression of the text, allowing actors to merge their personal connection with the form of Shakespeare’s language. Actor/audience relationship The participant is invited to explore the Elizabethan world of the actor/audience relationship – a theatrical reality without a fourth wall, in which the immediate energy of the audience fuels the actor to reveal a deeper level of truth and experience, which at in turn ignites the ability to receive Shakespeare’s language. Clown and stage fight The Clown and Fight formations involve two short progressions to provide a foundation in playful presence and theatrical violence, respectively. Based on the methods of Jacques Lecoq, Philippe Gaulier and Keith Johnstone, clown lessons emphasize freedom of play, improvisation, taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary. Combat classes offer theatrical unarmed combat techniques suitable for the stage. The training emphasizes the importance of security while working in partnership with another actor. Participants arrive in the Berkshires on Monday January 2 and depart Monday January 30. Tuition is $4,875; For more information, visit shakespeare.orgor email [email protected]. A limited number of fellowships are available for People of the Global Majority/BIPOC artists from the Dennis Krausnick Fellowship Fund. Tuition includes accommodation in double occupancy on the Shakespeare & Company campus and all meals. Shakespeare & Company is a fully vaccinated campus against COVID-19, our full-time employees, seasonal staff, artists, volunteers and program participants. To ensure the health of our Shakespeare & Company community, all Center for Actor Training attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 (including applicable booster shots). All workshop participants and staff will also be tested 2-3 times during the first week, then weekly for the remainder of the program. Masks will also be required for the first week and may be required for some classes and events for the remainder of the workshop. About Shakespeare & Company Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Based in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the society provides year-round performance, education and training opportunities for actors and attracts more than 40,000 patrons each year with a core of more than 150 performers.

