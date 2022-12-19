Why Promontory Wines Are Hollywood’s Bottle of Choice – The Hollywood Reporter





When shark tank guest shark Emma Grede — the co-founder of Kim KardashianSkims and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brands — celebrated her 40th birthday in October, she chose to do so at Promontory Cellar in Napa Valley. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and designer Peter Dundas were among the guests at the lavish festivities, which were curated by Mother Wolf and chef Felix Evan Funke. Founded in 2008, Promontory is one of the hottest Californian wine labels among stars and industry players. Part of the illustrious Harlan family portfolio (alongside Harlan Estate, OBLIGATION and The mascot), it is revered for its 100% Cabernet Sauvignon wines, which range in price from $700 to $900 (depending on the vintage). LeBron James is a fan, as is WME partner John Marx. “I have been cultivating my wine cellar for several decades and I discovered Promontory during a trip to Napa Valley with my wife, which was one of the most enchanting and rich experiences to date”, says Marx. “The wine evokes a unique mystique and elegant allure.” The story of Promontory’s founder, viticulture pioneer Bill Harlan, is woven into the fabric of Napa. After a thriving career in property development, Harlan launched his winemaking dynasty in 1980 with the goal of establishing one of the most exceptional Bordeaux-style wines in the world. Over 40 years and four globally revered wineries later, Harlan’s multi-generational legacy is firmly in place, with his descendants leading the family estate while he serves as its president – a real life Successionthough with great reverence, devotion and honor. Left to right, Deborah Harlan, Bill Harlan, Will Harlan and Amanda Harlan Maltas. Promontory His daughter Amanda Harlan Maltas is co-owner and oversees communications for a number of other family operations (including The Napa Valley Reservationa private wine club, and Meadowood Resort in Saint Helena), and his son Will Harlan is the general manager of the wine properties. “We continue to learn and will add our insights to this legacy as we prepare for the third generation of leaders,” Will said. THR. While Will’s official entry into winemaking was The Mascot – the “side project” label he created with a blend of young vines from their vineyards – Promontory is what attracted him to the business. family. According to Will, Promontory is located on the only island of metamorphic rock under vines in Napa Valley. And this treasure trove of soils across an array of dramatic slopes dotted with warm western exposure and cool morning air gives winemaking gold. “Tasting wine for the first time was emotional,” says Emily Buse, director of wine at Catch Steak New York. “When I share Promontory with our guests, I still get chills.” Skims and Good American co-founder Emma Grede at Promontory celebrates her birthday in October. Courtesy of subject Promontory produces only about 3,000 cases a year, and there’s a two-year waiting list for benefits. Luckily, tastings are available at its Howard Backen-designed glass, concrete, and steel complex. on reservation and a fee of $250 per person, with reservations of two to three months. “Right from the start, we felt Promontory had great potential,” adds Will. “The journey ahead is to deepen our understanding of this place as we strive to translate its intrinsic character into the medium of wine. We believe that wine from this singular place will deserve to be considered among the great wines of the world; “but to truly understand the earth takes generations. We’ve only just begun this journey. We’ve accomplished a lot so far, but we have a long road ahead of us and we’re excited to discover where it will take us next.” This story first appeared in the December 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

