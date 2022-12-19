Days after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed the song Rank Besharam of Pathane for the allegedly vulgar outfits worn by Deepika Padukone, the speaker of the same state assembly Girish Gautam echoed the same sentiments. He even challenged the film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan to watch the film with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Pathaan Row: President of Madhya Pradesh dares Shah Rukh Khan to watch film with daughter Suhana Khan

I would like to say this to Shah Rukh Khan that his daughter is now 23-24 years old. Go see the movie with your daughter and post the picture on social media saying I’m watching this movie with my daughter which has Deepika Padukone in it, he said in a video while addressing a group of journalists in his office.

Girish Govind also challenged directors to make a film about Prophet Muhammad while alluding to Deepikas’ saffron-colored bikini in the song. I challenge you to make a film about the Prophet in the name of freedom. There will be riots all over the world, he added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopras banner Yash Raj Films, Pathane faces outrage from the political class and religious groups representing both Hinduism and Islam.

Pathane is set to release on January 25, 2023.

Read also : Pathaan Row: Protesters try to disrupt filming of Shah Rukh Khan star Dunki in Jabalpur

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.