The best TV episodes of 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

It would be possible to make a list of the best TV episodes of 2022 without placing any restrictions on it. This list would probably include five or six Atlanta episodes (including “The Goof Who Sat By the Door”, “Work Ethic!” and last season’s “Snip Hunt”), three or four other episodes of Reservation dogs (including “Stay Gold Cheesy Boy”, “Mabel” and “Offerings”), and at least as many You better call Saul (out of 13 episodes, choose almost any), barry (beginning with “710N”) and better things (take the series finale and work backwards). And that would be the list!

So instead, as usual, we set a simple but arbitrary restriction: no episodes of shows on either of our Top 10 lists. So between our lists – the Top 10 of Dan and Angie’s Top 10 – this eliminated 17 shows. But those are 10 great episodes (in alphabetical order by episode title) of 10 other shows we love because this year-end list exercise should really be about spreading the wealth and there was plenty of wealth to spread This year !

“At Bibi’s”, The Spookies (HBO)

In a TV year filled with vampires, werewolves, orcs and the like, leave it to The Spookies to cook a whole different type of monster. Played by Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), Bibi’s – yes, with the apostrophe-S, “like McDonald’s or Wendy’s” – is a giant pink bunny creature who one day hatches from a giant egg in a classroom, quickly gaining l affection of schoolchildren. Then, later that same day, he dies horribly in what is meant to be a lesson on “divine punishment” inflicted on children who dare to disrespect the teacher. It’s hilarious, it’s screwed up, it’s oddly adorable (thanks in large part to Velasco’s giddy grin in costume). It is, in other words, an ideal encapsulation of the sublimely unique weirdness that we will miss now that the series has been killed off for good. —ANGIE HAN

“Torque 31,” The crown (Netflix)

Coming out of the most decorated season of The crown to date – and with an interest in all things royal at a recent high – Peter Morgan has delivered a somewhat uneven fifth season. That’s not to say there haven’t been highlights, and “Couple 31,” which harkens back to Morgan’s theatrical roots, finds the slow-moving disaster that was Charles and Diana’s marriage reaching its acrimonious climax. Interspersed with vignettes centered on various civil divorces — like an inversion of Annie Hall Where When Harry Met Sally – the episode is built around a long double in which Charles (Dominic West) and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) break down the highs and lows of their marriage, first with a surprising level of bittersweet introspection, then with the cutting cynicism of a couple who know each other well enough that every word hurts. It’s insightful, beautifully played and even though it never happened – Dame Judi Dench still insists we recognize The crown is not a documentary – looks like it should have. — DANIEL FIENBERG

“Development Day” Abbott Elementary School (ABC)

Feel free to prefer “Desking” or “Gifted Program” or “Candy Zombies” or several other highlights from the first two seasons of this breakout ABC gem, but sometimes I base my standards of excellence on a simple criteria: does it include a cameo? of Grity? Only the second-season premiere can say “Yes,” as the Philadelphia Flyers’ wild-eyed mascot made a glorious appearance that included sign language with Chris Perfetti’s Jacob and dancing with Tyler James Williams’ Gregory, the latter a simple action that allowed Gregory to finally “get” Gritty. There may have been “bigger” cameos this year—Chelsea Clinton in the “Derry Girls” finale or Liam Neeson on multiple shows—but…no, there weren’t any bigger cameos this year. . And the rest of the episode, with lots of hilarious catch-up from our characters’ summer vacation, wasn’t bad either. —DF

“F*ck the rich,” This crazy guy (Hulu)

Other episodes of Chris Estrada’s Hulu comedy might have taken greater formal steps (I loved the quest for a gang before a menacing rumble in “Putazos”), explored deeper topics (like the religion in “The Devil Made Me Do It”) or featured a relationship bolstered by wild diarrhea (“Sh*t or Get Off the Pot”), but if you want to see This crazy guy at its most screamingly funny, look no further. Fred Armisen and Eliza Coupe guest star as a couple of wealthy benefactors who have the power to save the Hugs Not Thugs gang rehab center but, in return for their selflessness, also have…a very specific and disturbing request. This is easily Michael Imperioli’s best episode as the aptly named Minister Payne. —DF

“Matryoshka” Russian doll (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne likes to live dangerously. If she hadn’t, she probably wouldn’t even have attempted to keep up with the dazzling high-flying act that was the perfectly contained first season of Russian doll. The second season was perhaps a little less cute and clever, with the lack of nihilism groundhog day hook, but it could have been even more ambitious, as Lyonne and her small team embarked on time travel, going back to 1982 Manhattan, 1962 East Berlin and Budapest at the end of World War II – a story bold with its roots in Lyonne’s own family origins. “Matryoshka,” the season finale, isn’t as polished as the first season, but it’s a bold summary of the season’s themes – “Grief doesn’t move you in a straight line,” observes Rebecca’s Lizzy Henderson – and myriad influences and fascinations in Lyonne’s head. This is It’s a wonderful life with a hint of Jewish mysticism, a healthy dose of Rashomon and, yes, just a little bit of groundhog day. A third season seems like a really dangerous idea. So go ahead, Natasha. —DF

“Exam,” the bear (Hulu)

Famous built around a 18 minutes take, “Review” is both a technically thunderous achievement and an emotional climax to an already intense drama. In the penultimate episode of the season, the creative differences and personality clashes that have been simmering for weeks boil over at the most inopportune moment – the day when a rave review of Original Beef races and an error with the ordering system in restaurant line inundate the staff with more requests than they can possibly fill. Characters scream, drop objects, and throw objects; at some point Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) directly stabs Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). (Accident, but still.) All the while, there’s the incessant whirring of a printer spitting out one order after another and a camera weaving its way between harassed workers while denying them – or us – the respite from a short break. There are shows this year where more people have been murdered, hunted, haunted, maimed. I don’t know if someone made my joins whiter than “Review”. —AH

“Stealing Home” A league apart (First video)

A league apart may be based on a blockbuster movie, but in its efforts to shine a light on the stories of LGBTQ people and people of color, it does things its predecessor never tried. Nowhere is this clearer than in “Stealing Home,” which sees Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) find themselves in larger queer communities for the first time. Trepidation turns to curiosity and then joy as they embrace a sense of belonging they may not have even fully realized they lack. The good times, unfortunately, don’t last: Carson and Greta (D’Arcy Carden) are forced to take shelter in a screening of The Wizard of Oz after the bar run by Vi (Rosie O’Donnell) is raided by the police. But the heartbreaking ending doesn’t make their earlier happiness any less real, just as violent attempts to erase marginalized communities from mainstream American culture haven’t changed the fact of their existence. A league apart stands as a reminder of that. —AH

“It’s Love,” The White Lotus (HBO)

The fifth episode of the second season of Mike White’s gutting of privileged vacationers and their appetites – sexual or arancini – was, for me, the one that really ties it all together. Growing tensions within the ill-matched Daphne/Cameron/Ethan/Harper quartet and the looming threat of the man demanding money from Lucia underscore the season’s themes of transactional intimacy, as Quentin takes Tanya to see Puccini. . Lady Butterfly minutes before the episode’s shocking and raunchy conclusion highlights the intersection between classic art and the unbridled excitement featured in the opening credits and beyond. Like all the best white lotus episodes, it features great laughs and moments capable of overwhelming you with embarrassment to share a species with these characters. —DF

“Many times,” Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

“Every Pakistani family has a partition story,” we are told at the start Ms. Marvel. In “Time and Again,” the penultimate episode of the season, we finally get the full extent of the Khans. The chapter opens with a detour into the past, retracing the tender heart of Kamala’s great-grandparents (played movingly by Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat during their ruthlessly condensed screen time) and following them to that fateful day in 1947, when the couple was to separate forever. The same way as watchmen taught much of his audience about the Tulsa Massacre for the first time, Ms. Marvel makes the partition of India indelible by tapping into the deeply personal wounds inflicted by this historic event and highlighting how its consequences have reverberated through generations of South Asian families. The fact that it is Kamala (Iman Vellani) herself who turns out to be the hero of the tale she grew up hearing is the perfect heartbreaking twist – one that bases her powers on her specific cultural identity and, in doing so, , expands our ideas of who a Marvel superhero can be. —AH

“Yasper”, the after party (AppleTV+)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller the after party perhaps one of the most purely fun shows of the year, and “Yasper” was its most entertaining episode. In keeping with the series’ perspective-shifting and genre-shifting conceit, the episode built around Ben Schwartz’s irrepressible motor-mouth is a full-fledged musical, with three original tracks written by Jon Lajoie. (The most addictive? “Two Shots”, a hamilton-inspired send-off on second chances.) Nothing about his side of the story makes much sense – as Yasper admits to an increasingly irate Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), “I was lost in 4/ 4 time.” But watching him say it is a foot tapping explosion. —AH