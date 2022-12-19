Leave Bollywood Alone | Deccan Herald

Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, have come out to make statements like they’ve never made before. Speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival last week, Bachchan touched on the issues raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression, while Khan referred to the narrowness of social media. Their statements are presented as proof that the BJP and its affiliates have crossed all borders in their quest to control, command and dictate to the rest of the nation what to eat, what to wear and now what to see on cinema screens. The situation is so bad that even Bollywood, otherwise traditionally lying, can’t take it anymore. All of this would be a fair presentation of the controversy that was created by the pre-release promos of a song from a movie called Pathaan, in which Deepika Padukone wears a skimpy orange outfit and dances to the words besharam sounded.

The speed with which the BJP and its fringes sparked protests in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and demanded that the film be banned or that the dress color of the Padukones be changed even if orange ( rather than saffron) is just one of many colors she wears in the performance point to a concerted attempt to target Khan, who presented Pathaanas with her comeback film after a four-year hiatus. This is not the first time that Khan or other film personalities have been targeted.

The episode in which her son Aryan was picked up by non-state actors and delivered to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which registered a formal arrest even though no drugs were found on him, and money was demanded by self-proclaimed mediators, remains a disgrace and highlights the high level of corruption at the BCN. This case led to a transfer, but a full-scale investigation and criminal charges into the shadowy operation of the PNE await another day. Aryan was ultimately not charged by the NCB under a new count due to lack of evidence. But even before that, movie star Juhi Chawla stood surety for Aryan’s bail, a testament to the deep bonds that help Bollywood thrive. All classes and religions have worked together here for generations to make movies, money and the magic that gives India much of its influence and soft power across continents.

The links between strata, regions and religions that we see in the film industry should make India proud even though Bollywood itself can also be criticized for producing a lot of mud which is one of the causes of a push towards anti-intellectualism which, paradoxically, gives rise to the type of messages and protests that the BJP feeds on. We have fun dying, as the title of a book by that name says, and what’s worse, a lot can be said about the currency of that fun. Things are of course changing on this front; more experimentation is possible and happening as more talented director-actors arrive and new formats and distribution models open up, but change is slow.

However, this Bollywood, such as it is, should not be taken lightly. It’s best to leave Bollywood to its own devices and let the system generate its own experiences, construct its own ideas, and present them in the form the audience could swallow. They say we have the government we deserve; it is also said that we get the movies we love and deserve. Repeatedly targeting certain segments of the industry, or supporting other sections to create divisions, or using films to score political points and build pre-election propaganda won’t do much, but will certainly break the bonds. family ties that characterize our film industry.

It can be difficult for the BJP to respect these boundaries, especially at a time when the party has managed to gobble up more and more open space and control the narrative so much that even stars usually allergic to dissent are starting to speak out. From a purely pragmatic point of view, this control in the short term will cost the BJP in the long term. As things stand, it’s hard to escape the idea that the rise of the BJP has been accompanied by increasingly top-down control of the party apparatus, with one man and his chosen lieutenant in command and ready to cut down or uplift anyone they might wish. This is a high command mode of the kind that the BJP or its earlier forms never had. In this setup, the best way to grow politically is to tackle an issue that may make headlines, playing on religious divisions and hoping that you will catch the attention of high command and be chosen for a role. more importantly, or at least stay in contention in your current role.

This dynamic creates tension where there is none; it stokes sentiment and burns effigies on non-issues, but it misses the most important elements of governance. Usually, it works like this: a state interior minister who encourages mobs often seeks to distract from his poor performance on basic issues of law and order. An NCB official targeting Khan, as happened, is leading an opportunistic raid to escape scrutiny for the integrity of his actions, here and elsewhere. A party worker who takes to the streets puts himself in the limelight as soon as he plays a communal card.

Event management may have started at the top, but it quickly spread to become a disease across the vast swaths of the party that now eats away at the nation’s lifeblood. Worse still, there seems to be the belief that it brings votes, and that as long as the pot boils people will be entertained, the song and dance will keep them engaged and the box office will keep doing business. . It was mostly the Bollywoods model; now the state has become a somewhat miraculous version of Bollywood and we will live until the end of the film, and the harsh reality of weak governance, widespread unemployment and a nation weakened by internal strife hits us hard.

