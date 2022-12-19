Entertainment
Amazon Boss Talks LOTR: Rings Of Power Losing Game Of Thrones Actor And How The Show “More Than Paid”
Amazon Studios’ Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power brings a big change for season 2, with actor Adar Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) dropping. Amazon Studios boss Vernon Sanders discussed this shakeup, what’s next for Season 3 and more in a new interview with Deadline.
Regarding Mawle’s departure from The Rings of Power, Sanders simply said, “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”