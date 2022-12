Amazon Boss Talks LOTR: Rings Of Power Losing Game Of Thrones Actor And How The Show “More Than Paid”

Amazon Studios’ Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power brings a big change for season 2, with actor Adar Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) dropping. Amazon Studios boss Vernon Sanders discussed this shakeup, what’s next for Season 3 and more in a new interview with Deadline. Regarding Mawle’s departure from The Rings of Power, Sanders simply said, “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

Lecture en cours: LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast forge son propre anneau de pouvoir “Joseph a été formidable et a donné une performance incroyable. Le personnage d’Adar dans la saison 2 a des choses dynamiques vraiment excitantes à jouer”, a déclaré Sanders. Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) remplace Mawle en tant qu’Adar pour The Rings of Power Saison 2. Mawle a déclaré qu’il quittait The Rings of Power parce qu’il estimait qu’il était de son devoir en tant qu’acteur “d’explorer de nouveaux personnages et mondes”. Les Rings of Power ont fait leurs débuts en septembre et ont atteint 100 millions de personnes dans le monde, a déclaré Amazon. L’équipe créative a cinq saisons tracées, y compris le tout dernier plan. La saison 2 est actuellement en tournage au Royaume-Uni. Amazon n’a pas encore officiellement commandé une troisième saison, Sanders a déclaré que les fans peuvent probablement s’attendre à une commande de renouvellement officielle en 2023. Les équipes créatives sont “probablement dans deux à trois mois” sur les préparatifs de la saison 3, a déclaré Sanders. “Il y a tellement de planification et de préparation qui nous sont nécessaires pour que cela soit monté que la seule raison pour laquelle nous n’y sommes probablement pas encore arrivés [on an official renewal order for Season 3] it’s that we were so scared in season 2, but I would expect there to be news in the new year.” As mentioned The Rings of Power Season 2 is filming in the UK which is a big departure from Season 1 which was filmed in New Zealand where Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies were filmed. produced. Sanders said one of the benefits of moving from New Zealand to the UK is that the show’s second season will look different. “Part of the advantage of being in the UK is that we’re going to be able to shoot in very different places to what we saw in the first season. We can shoot all over Europe, and we’ll see great things. that on-screen production value,” he said. The full Deadline interview touches on many other elements of what’s to come for The Rings of Power, like how successful the show has been. According to Sanders, The Rings of Power has been “a massive hit” so far around the world. “This is by far our biggest scripted series, it’s the most gripping show we’ve put out. After we finished releasing episodes, we saw a new wave of people coming to the service to start the show “Sanders said. “We have already announced that we are over 100 million, and the number has since grown to millions and millions beyond that.” The Power Rings also drew people back to The Lord of the Rings books, Sanders said, noting that the series saw a “spike in book sales” due to the show. The show, which is one of the most expensive ever produced, has “more than paid off,” Sanders said. “It’s just been a company-wide success and as big as our investment was, it has more than paid off,” the executive explained.

