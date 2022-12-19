How Hollywood Can Inspire Your Courtroom Presentations | IMS consulting and expertise services

Think about the last movie you watched. Can you remember how many times there were changes? How many transitions? What kind?

Most of us have watched movies all our lives without really paying attention to their cuts and transitions, but our brains still notice it. That’s why a great editor can be just as important to a film’s effectiveness as its director or star actor, even if they’re far less famous. In fact, the story goes that the original Star Wars was “saved” (or at least greatly improved) by those who edited it.

(Graphic courtesy of IMS Senior Graphic Designer John Ilg)

Whether we actively think about them or not, transitions offer viewers clues, denoting such things as a dramatic climax, ending, passage of time, or change of location. Straight cuts, fades, sweeps, etc. are all tools film editors use to help audiences follow the story. The poor transition (or lack thereof) between your story elements can do the opposite, making things confusing or incongruous. Here, we’ll look at how you can use the often overlooked technique to take visual essay presentations to the next level.

Create an elegant presentation in a courtroom

Modern media are a great source of inspiration for your legal presentations. Although the subject matter at trial may be unfamiliar, dense and/or uninteresting, the way it is presented should be anything but. And for great editing and compelling storytelling, Hollywood has long been the standard for what your average juror is used to. Similar to how we can use icons to quickly communicate a simple message to jurors, there is also a common language for many commonly used transitions. There is an agreement between the presenter and the viewer: X means Y.

Should your slideshow look like a Michael Bay movie? No. But the idea behind it all is to help jurors feel that what they see at trial is a bit more like what they see in everyday life. For all courtroom presentations, you not only need to consider the content of your PowerPoint slides, but also how you move between them.

Classic slide transitions for trial

1) Straight cut

Quick, no-frills and to the point, the straight cut is by far the most common transition. It’s a passage from one shot to another, with nothing in between. Think of an action scene, quickly cutting from shot to shot to show off new shots and angles.

This should also be your most common transition, just because you continue to discuss a new segment of the same topic, the straight cut is the most direct path. It’s as easy as clicking to the next slide in your PowerPoint presentation. The jurors will know you’re adding to what they just saw, and you won’t waste their time getting there.

In other words, the straight fit requires no extra effort on your part. You are already using it, congratulations!

2) Fade

A fade out represents a slow transition of the screen to (usually) black or white, and a fade in starts on a black or white screen and slowly reveals the image from there. Hollywood tends to use fades to convey a change of time, place, or subject, and you’ll be most familiar with their use at the beginning (fade) and end (fade) of a movie.

Fades often offer the viewer a way to release tension by gradually moving away from subject to subject. There is a sense of completion – hence their frequent placement at the end of a film or act. Their slower nature may also suggest that time passes between one scene and the next; in fact, you can adjust the duration of your fades to suggest a longer or shorter time frame.

Figure 1 below is an example of a document layout where we’ve added two fade effects to guide the jury through the complex analysis of expert work glove testing. The first, a crossfade, introduced the jurors to this new subject. Then, a quick fade to and from black (also called a “crossfade”) took the jurors to the results of additional tests conducted a few days later. Because the presenting lawyer had to take his time to break down test results that jurors might have trouble understanding, these fades also helped us slow down the flow of visual information.

Figure 1: Fade In and Fade Out

Another more dramatic way to use a fade in your presentation would be to fade out after a particularly loud video clip. For example, giving jurors a slow descent after a witness delivers that perfect sounding phrase damaging your opponent’s case will allow them to think and absorb those words before moving on.

3) Wipe

A pane transitions to the next shot by pushing or overlapping the previous shot from one side (or occasionally from the top or bottom). These can be ideal for depicting a change in location within the same time period or for showing a quick, direct time lapse that is less dramatic than a fade out.

The versatile wiping transition has a ton of utility in the courtroom for when you need to make comparisons. The most common use of a wipe is for timelines, but as you’ll see below, it can be used with maps and even machine tutorials.

Timeline Wipes

On a long timeline – where you certainly don’t want to cram it all in with tiny icons and text – swiping can move the viewer forward in time to the next period to examine. In Figure 2, we used wipes to advance the jurors, showing when a relationship began, when our client discovered it, and how and when our client responded. This keeps the timeline connected in the minds of jurors, rather than breaking up the timeline with cuts between each shorter segment. It’s subtle but effective.

Figure 2: Erasing the timeline

Map wipes

Wipes can be used on maps to move from one part of the world to another or to zoom in on a particular location. In Figure 3, we used a wipe to compare the cases of infections in the United States with those in Europe during the same annual period. Again, rather than cramming everything into a hard-to-see map, the wipe allowed Europe to simply be an extension of the same map, while emphasizing the differences between the regions.

Figure 3: Erasing the card

Schematic wiping

In Figure 4, a series of solvent wipes overlay the same graphic outline with new text and internal views of a water heater. This technique gave jurors a fluent look at how the heater worked when installed correctly, versus how it actually worked due to the plaintiff’s improper installation.

Figure 4: Schematic wiping

Rules for using trial transitions

1) Adapt your facts

You need to use the most appropriate transitions that will tell your story. Unlike movies, the courtroom is not a place to live out your authorial dreams. Sticking to transitions that best match what you’re trying to convey and are most likely to be understood is always the way to go.

Imagine in the Map Wipe example above (Figure 3), you instead wanted to compare the number of infections in the United States from 1990 to 1999 with that from 2000 to 2009, perhaps to show a shocking increase in cases . There, it would be more appropriate to use a fade rather than a sweep to describe the dramatic increase that has occurred over time.

2) Keep it simple

It is important not to use too many different transitions; the straight cut should constitute the majority. Adding a bunch of fades and wipes where they don’t fit will distract your audience and reduce the power of the transitions that really matter.

3) Minimize other effects

Likewise, the only person entertained by the dancing text on the screen is the creator of the presentation. For everyone else, it interrupts their train of thought. There is a place for subtle text zooms or slides, but it’s rare.

Final Thoughts

Adding effective transitions to your visual courtroom presentations is just another part of the larger goal of speaking to jurors in a familiar way that tells a story. If you keep it simple without trying to break the mold, you’ll always have a test presentation that looks modern and connects with your viewers.

A version of this article originally appeared in Law360.