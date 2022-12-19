2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Limited Series Supporting Actor





Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced Monday, Dec. 12 in film and television, as voted by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will win the Best Supporting Actor category at NBC’s awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”), Domhnall Gleeson (“The patient”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black bird”), Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”). Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV predictions for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, listed in order of track ratings. Our Golden Globe ratings are based on the combined predictions of thousands of readers, including the experts we interviewed in major media outlets, publishers who cover awards year-round for this website, top 24 users who have the best predicted winners last time, All-Star Users who have achieved the highest prediction scores in the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our largest prediction block. SEE2023 Golden Globes Nominations List: 80th Annual Nominees

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Predicted winners (in order of odds) 1. Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) – odds 6/1

After critically acclaimed roles in feature films like “Richard Jewell” and “I, Tonya,” Hauser is finally nominated for a Golden Globe thanks to “Black Bird.” This Apple TV Plus miniseries features Egerton Conference as James “Jimmy” Keene Jr., an up-and-coming football player serving time for drug and arms trafficking. Hauser plays fellow serial killer and rapist Lawrence “Larry” Hall. 2. F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) — odds 6/1

The second installment of HBO’s anthology series is set in Sicily, with Abraham playing an aging American, Bert Di Grasso, who wants to learn more about his family’s origins with the help of his son (Michel Imperioli) and grandson (Adam DiMarco). This is Abraham’s second career Golden Globe nomination; he previously won Best Dramatic Actor for “Amadeus” (1984). 3. Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) — rating 13/2

Through a series of flashbacks, viewers of the latest Netflix ryan murphy shows the production as Jenkins’ character Lionel Dahmer cares for his son Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) various issues, including sex crimes and multiple murders. Through it all, Lionel never stops loving his son, even visiting him in prison and eventually writing a book about the whole infamous ordeal. 4. Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”) – odds 7/1

In a climax of the comedic actor’s career, Rogan portrays a real person, Rand Gauthier, who was responsible for stealing and distributing Pamela Anderson’s sex tape (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Throughout the Hulu program, audiences watch Rogan’s character sink deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld, until he doesn’t even recognize himself anymore. 5. Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”) – odds 7/1

Gleeson goes dark for his latest role as Sam Fortner, a serial killer who detains his new therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), hostage in hopes that he will cure his violent urges. “The Patient” aired on FX on Hulu in the fall to critical acclaim and fan buzz, and now the young “Star Wars” actor is hoping his first Golden Globe nomination will also bring him his first win. TO PREDICT the winners of the 2023 Golden Globes Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Where Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak out and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why? REGISTER for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions

