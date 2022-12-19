Indiana State Fair unveils 2023 theme: BASKETBALL





Celebrating the State That Made the Game Grow, Presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment December 19, 2022, INDIANAPOLIS, IN The Indiana State Fair today announced BASKETBALL’s 2023 theme and title partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The 2023 theme was announced this morning on the basketball court at Governor Holcombs Residence with representatives from the Indiana State Fair, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and more. The theme will be activated through several interactive experiences, including All-Star Court (a basketball amusement park), Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court, exhibits honoring Indiana’s rich basketball heritage and daily storytelling moments 18 of Indiana’s greatest basketball stories told through the 18 days of the Fair, team player meet-and-greets and more. The 2023 Indiana State Fair returns from July 28 to August 20. The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment and what it means to be a Hoosier, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together so many fans, so much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that has swept our state for more than a century, making it makes the perfect theme for this year’s fair. The Indiana State Fair is an annual backdrop to celebrate our states rich history and being the state that developed the game, BASKETBALL is the perfect theme! said Anna Whelchel, director of marketing and sales, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. We’re unveiling this theme today as we announce an incredible year of celebration for the 166th Indiana State Fair returning next summer with our great partners at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The Indiana Pacers and the Indiana State Fair are both quintessential Hoosier brands, and the Coliseum and Fairgrounds are, in the minds of so many fans, so closely tied to the teams and players of the Pacers ABA Championship, said Rick Fuson, General Manager of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. We are thrilled that this partnership celebrates the game of basketball, the birthright of every Hoosier and such an important part of our national heritage. The Indiana State Fair is rooted in telling the story of agricultural history – and the story of why basketball grew here in Indiana is directly tied to agriculture. The game was affordable and the game season was based on the farmers’ planting and harvesting season. After each harvest, the children on the farm could play basketball, then at the end of the season in March, they could return to the fields to plant. Thus, the tradition of Friday Night High School Basketball took root in Indiana. Basketball also has a rich history at the fairgrounds where our iconic Indiana Farmers Coliseum has has hosted high school championships, the ABA Pacers, All-Star Games and more. Indiana State Fairgrounds opened in 1892 the same year basketball was introduced to Indiana two great Hoosier traditions that have stood the test of time. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements for the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

