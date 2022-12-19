The Tamil film, Love Today created something of a Tamil Nadi box office sensation and broke the 70 crore mark in no time.

The romantic comedy was also dubbed in Telugu and did well at the box office. Now that he has been released on OTT, he has created more noise for his music which was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Now the news is that Hindi actor Varun Dhawan has shown interest in remaking the film in Bollywood. He plans to buy the film rights and his father Dawid Dhawan will direct it according to gossip. Let’s see if this project materializes or not.

