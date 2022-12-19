



Make it a 2023 resolution to follow Isaac Cole Powell because this talented actor is red hot, and his career is only going to get even hotter next year. With a background on Broadway and eye-catching roles in projects like the most recent (and very gay) season of american horror storyPowell’s name pops up everywhere, so we here atWeirdI wanted to do our public duty to alert you to an exciting rising queer star. Which, yes, also happens to be devastatingly beautiful. The 27-year-old actor was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, and grew up primarily in the performing arts. Her dad, Will Powell, is a three-time CrossFit world champion (so those abs are genetic!). A graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2017, he made his Broadway debut in the revival of Once on this island in a performance that received critical acclaim. He followed that up with a splashy lead role in Ivo van HovesWest Side Storywhich ran at the historic Broadway theater from 2019 to 2020 (closed, like much of the world, due to the pandemic). In case you need any further proof that these guys have pipes and stage presence, can we introduce you to: Is it too late to find Powell a role in the next Nasty movies? His on-screen roles include the Dear Evan Hansen movie and amazons modern love series, as well as the aforementioned seriesamerican horror storyappear in the second half of the 2021sDual function season (playing a college student who has a very laborious alien encounter), and this thought-provoking year New York season (as an artist giving us major Robert Mapplethorpe vibes). As for Powells 2023, where to start? First Hell Appears in the Original True Crime Comedy Susie Research, which premiered last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to be released nationwide on January 14 (more details to come). Then, a few days later, hell is heading to the Sundance Film Festival with the highly anticipated thriller,cat personwhich is based on an infamousNew Yorker short story of a student and her affair with an older man. Related: The Sundance 2023 lineup will be gay AF. This is what screening is Beyond that, you can also keep an eye out for Powell in the dramaOur sonwhich stars Luke Evans and Billy Porter as a divorced couple fighting over custody of their son, as well asPast livesthe story of a Korean-American immigrant confronting her past, by fledgling filmmaker Celine Song. And it was Just announced hell be it among the set of a new HBO comedy from Sam Mendes (1917, downpour) and Veep called co-creator Armando Iannucci Franchiseabout a dysfunctional team struggling to produce a massive superhero blockbuster. 2023 will truly be the year of Isaac Cole Powells, and we can’t wait! But enough talk. We know many of you are visual learners, so share some of our favorite photos of the actor below: Related: How American Horror Story: NYC Was Inspired By Controversial 1980s Erotic Thriller Cruising

