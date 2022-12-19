



The mechatronic model that brought movie-favorite aliens to life finally hit the block with Juliens Auctions in Beverly Hills this weekend as part of their biannual Icons and Idols: Hollywood sale. Turner Classic Movies helped organize the 1,300 lots for the two-day event. This Vintage Machine Animated Steven Spielbergs’ Alien Protagonist HEY (1982), and led the whole deal to a high estimate of $3 million. It ended up costing $2.56 million. Nothing like this model will ever be created for a major film again because it’s just not practical in an age of such compelling computer-generated effects, the auction house’s chief operating officer told auction, Jason DeBord, to Artnet News before the sale. A 3D rendering of the contraption accompanied its purchase, minted as an NFT in a collaboration between the estate of famed special effects master Carlo Rimbaldi with Juliens and Web3 platform TINAM. The ET mockup itself, the character skins, cost a relatively low $125,000. A Kuwahara BMX bike from the movie sold for $115,200. Blockbuster movie franchises abounded throughout the sale. The first Mandalorian helmet ever to be auctioned, from the latest Disney+ series, sold for $75,000. The Mjolnir hero hammer that Chris Hemsworth used in Marvels Thor: The Dark World sold for $115,200. Harry Potter’s Nimbus 2000 Quidditch Broom went for the magical sum of $128,000. But the Holy Rod Charlton Heston parted the Red Sea with like Moses in The ten Commandments(1956) performed a final miracle by selling for $448,000 22 times its estimate. Art even appeared Enter the dragon the illustration drawn and signed in pen on paper by Bruce Lee sold for $51,200, along with a pair of black nunchakus he used, which went for $64,000. And despite rumors that Marilyn Monroes’ mind is unstable Since Kim Kardashian bought, wore and slightly mutilated one of her dresses this year, 175 rare items from the Monroes archives, including beauty products, receipts and clothing, have also joined this weekend’s sale. The starlets only experienced communication with her father. A Stanley C. Gifford greeting card sold for fifteen times its initial estimate, for $31,250. Meanwhile, clothes like a white cotton sundress Monroe wore in photos with Arthur Miller have sold for an impressive $256,000, but a far cry from the $4.8 million Juliens sold for her Happy dress. Birthday Mr. President in 2016, which set a Guinness World Record. We believe Marilyn’s artifacts celebrate her life and many gifts and talents, executive director Martin Nolan told Artnet News after the sale, regarding the rumored curse. Senders are anonymous. We bring historic Hollywood artifacts to market from a variety of sources, including estates, film and television production executives, collectors and investors, he continued. We’ve had hundreds of unique sources log the 1,300+ batches. Bidders also remain anonymous for the time being. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





