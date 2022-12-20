R. Kelly’s manager gets one year in prison for theatrical threat | Nation
NEW YORK (AP) The former manager of R. Kelly was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison for calling a shooting threat which interrupted the screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star.
The punishment will not add to the time that ex-manager Donnell Russell is already willing to serve for a different effort to quell the sexual abuse claims against Kelly.
Russell told a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday that he made poor judgments while working briefly with the Grammy-winning and multi-platinum singer.
I’m not a horrible person, Russell said.
Russell said he reconnected with Kelly, a fellow Chicagoan he met decades earlier, as the I Believe I Can Fly singer faced a growing series of accusations that ultimately fueled the reputation by Kelly. conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering Last year. Russell said he decided to help Kelly with intellectual property matters which he believes could earn the artist money to pay legal bills.
But prosecutors said Russell also worked on something else: trying to suppress the abuse allegations. He tried to intimidate at least one accuser, threatened to sue the Lifetimes Surviving R. Kelly series and eventually phoned the warning that ended the documentary’s 2018 Manhattan premiere, prosecutors say.
The series shed light on allegations that Kelly sexually abused women and girls. Some accusers were due to speak at a roundtable after the premiere.
The phone call claimed someone at the event had a gun and intended to shoot. The screening was canceled and the room evacuated.
I was glad it ended. I didn’t wonder how it ended,” Russell said in court on Monday, adding that he recognizes people have a moral obligation to make sure the things they get involved in are right. .
Prosecutors linked Russell to the episode through phone records and a text message he sent about the potential arrival of police at the scene. At trial, his defense argued that there had been a lot of phone calls to the theater that day and that there was insufficient evidence to prove he had committed a crime.
A jury found Russell guilty in July of threatening to cause physical harm by interstate communication, while acquitting him of conspiracy.
A few days after the verdict, Russell pleaded guilty to an interstate harassment charge involving one of Kelly’s sexual abuse accusers. A federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Russell last month to 20 months in prison for conduct that included sending threatening messages to the woman and later posting explicit photos of her online.
Russell, 47, is due to surrender next year to serve his sentences in both cases simultaneously.
At Monday’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said Russell engaged in gross criminal conduct in a misguided attempt to protect someone who was a prolific abuser.”
In September, a federal jury in Chicago sentenced him of producing child pornography and inducing girls to have sex, although jurors cleared him of a 2008 state-level child pornography trial rigging charge. He is expected to be sentenced on February 23 in this case.
Kelly also faces state-level charges in Chicago and in minnesota related to allegations of sexual misconduct. He pleaded not guilty in Chicago. The singer has yet to be brought to Hennepin County, Minnesota to face the charges, but one of his attorneys called the case absurd when it was announced.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos