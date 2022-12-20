In fact, Hollywood isn’t woke enough, an LGBT group complains





When will there be enough gays in movies? According to GLAAD, the answer is: Probably never. Last week, the LGBT activist group released its scorecard for major Hollywood studios,

ranking

on their support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) storytelling. For the past 10 years, GLAAD has released this list ostensibly to ensure gay people are portrayed on screen as they exist in real life. And that’s a reasonable goal, except that’s not really what GLAAD wants. ‘DRAGPHOBIA’: LGBT ADVOCACY GROUP SAYS ANTI-DRAG THREAT OF DANGER IS ‘INCREASING’

No one was good enough for GLAAD this year, with Warner Bros. receiving a poor rating despite 12% of its films being LGBT inclusive and Sony, United Artists, Universal and Disney all receiving insufficient ratings as their inclusion ranged from 13% to 44%. However, the deadline

reports

Despite their lackluster ratings, Disney, Universal Pictures, and United Artists Releasing far exceeded the goal set four years ago by GLAAD when it challenged studios to include identifiable LGBTQ characters in at least 20% of their movies. How come this huge over-representation of gay, lesbian and transgender characters still wasn’t enough? Disney had a 44% rating, releasing 5 LGBT-inclusive films out of its 12 films, a huge proportion considering that

only 7%

of adults identify under the LGBT umbrella. Disney even went so far as

sell transgender to children

in one of his films. But it wasn’t radical enough. The problem wasn’t that the studios didn’t have enough LGBT characters although when GLAAD inevitably doubled their baseline they would be in trouble but they weren’t activists. Deadline reports that GLAAD metrics depend on the quality and diversity of a film’s LGBTQ characters, their story arcs, and, for the first time, the commercial actions of studios and their parent companies. The New York Times

Remarks

that this part of activism balances support for employees and gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender advocates with donations to anti-LGBTQ politicians. And it’s not just political activism; GLAAD wants the studios to sever ties with anyone who questions the radical ideology of the genre. Warner Bros. received a poor rating, in part due to the dangerous and irresponsible studio support of JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, the New York Times reports. Yes, the dangerous author who has been

critical

to say out loud what most of the rest of the world believes: that men can’t be women, and vice versa. For those not inclined to heed the wayward demands of progressives, it might seem silly to worry about what GLAAD thinks. But this influential organization is lobbying movie studios to increase overt gender ideology in children’s films and bolster their own progressive advocacy off-screen. You can expect to see more companies, especially Disney, vying for GLAAD approval. And this fight is not about representation. It’s about putting pressure on the big film companies to broadcast more and more radical propaganda. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER



