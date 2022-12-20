CONFIRMED: Marcus Coloma as GH’s Nikolas





After just over three years, Marcus Coloma is discharged as Nikolas Cassadine from General Hospital. In a somewhat shocking move, the actor, who is involved in several high-profile storylines, has been fired.

Speculation about the actor’s status on the show began last week when he unfollowed all of his castmates on social media. The actor then unfollowed almost everyone on Twitter except for the platform’s owner, Elon Musk. Now, Confidential by day provides a probable reason for Coloma’s actions: the actor was unhappy to learn that his time in Port Charles was over and “reportedly refused to film his final scenes after learning he had been let go”. Marcus Coloma joined General Hospital in October 2019, wearing a mask on Halloween night. Shortly after, the masked man was revealed to be Prince Nikolas Cassadine, a figure believed to have been killed by Valentin Cassadine in 2016. It’s unclear if Coloma’s exit means Nikolas is written out or if GH chose to recast the role. Onscreen, Nikolas has a lot to do: Nikolas recently served divorce papers on his wife, Ava Jerome. He also has Esme imprisoned in a wing of his castle because Esme claims she is carrying his child, the result of a one-night stand. To conceal the pregnancy, Nikolas and Elizabeth Webber say that Elizabeth is pregnant with Nikolas’ child. Of course, there’s also a hook killer on the loose…

A GH source tells Soap Central that the show can confirm Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing Nikolas Cassadine. Its last broadcast date will be at the end of January. To see our complete and updated character profile on Nikolas, check out Soap Central’s Who’s Who page by clicking here. What do you think of Coloma leaving the role of Nikolas Cassadine? How do you think his absence will affect the story? Do you hope the role will continue somewhere down the line? We want to hear from you – and there are plenty of ways to share your thoughts.

