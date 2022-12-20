Connect with us

Oscars 2023 Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (December)

 


Storytelling is a fun thing when it comes to the Oscars. A lot of people have them, this year is full of them, but you don’t know which ones are going to really come through, not just in the sense that someone is “owed” but has earned it.

This season has probably found the one who will go all the way and that is Ke Huy Quan in Everything everywhere all at once. His dominance in the Critics’ Awards, which shows no signs of abating, will push him all the way as he garners nomination after nomination, win after win, and in a year that will have bittersweet but emotional ties like Steven Spielberg, who gave Quan his big breaks with The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomis also in the running this season.

Classification :

  • Brendan Gleeson– The Banshees of Inisherin (NBR, NYFCO)
  • Ke Huy Quan- Everything everywhere all at once (AFCC, BOFCA, BSFC, CFCA, DFWFCA, Gotham, IFJA, LAFCA, LVFCS, NYFCC, PCC, PFCC, StLFCA, UFCA, WAFCA)

Quan is one of three contenders to earn Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations, along with Gleeson and his Banshees co-star Barry Keoghan. The rest of the places are really up for grabs, with Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch (The Fablemans) winner of CCA nominations with Brian Tyree Henry (Pavement) and former Oscar winners Brad Pitt (Babylon) and Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse) collecting the favorite winks of the stars of the Globe.

I stay with Paul Dano (The Fabelmans) and Ben Wishaw (women who talk) so far, the former as a contender with more than one performance this year to offer voters balance and the latter as the only male lead in his film. He’s a jury winner of the Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement, which kept him from being nominated individually, but then why didn’t he show up outside of a Gothams?

Here are my predictions for the 2023 Oscars in Supporting Actor for November.

Green traced back Red go down Blue new entry

1. Ke Huy Quan Everything everywhere all at once (A24) CCA, GG
2. Brendan Gleeson The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Images) CCA, GG
3. Barry Keoghan The Banshees of Inisherin (Projector images) ACC, GG
4. Paul Dano Les Fabelman (Universal Pictures) CCA
5. Ben Wishaw Talking Women (UAR/Orion Images)

6. Brian Tyree Henry Causeway (Apple Original Movies) ACC
7. Judd Hirsch The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) CCA
8. Brad Pitt Babylon (Paramount Pictures) GG
9. Eddie Redmayne The Good Nurse (Netflix) GG
10. Tom Hanks Elvis (Warner Bros)
11. Mark Rylance Bones and all (MGM/UAR)
12. Woody Harrelson Triangle of Sadness (NEON)
13. Michael Ward Empire of Light (Projector images)
14. Anthony Hopkins Armageddon Time (Focus Features)
15. Zlatko Buri Triangle of Sadness (NEON)
16. Seth Rogen The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
17. Ral Castillo The Inspection (A24)
18. Don Cheadle White Noise (Netflix)
19. John Boyega The Woman King (Sony/TriStar Pictures)
20. Jeremy Strong Armageddon Time (Focus Features)

Other contenders (alphabetical)

Andre Braugher She Said (Universal Pictures)
Colin Firth Empire of Light (Searchlight Images)
The Emancipation of Ben Foster (Apple Original Films)
Toby Jones Empire of Light (Searchlight Images)
Zen McGrath the Son (Sony Pictures Classics)
Stanley Tucci I want to dance with someone (Sony Pictures/TriStar)

