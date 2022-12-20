Ultimate Guide to Celebrating First Night and Day One in Ocean City

Ocean City’s popular New Year’s Eve event will return for the 30th time this year, and families across the region are ready to celebrate.

First Night features 40 different shows and activities at 23 different venues across the city.

Programming includes entertainment to suit all tastes and age groups. Fireworks ring in the New Year at midnight. The fun continues on New Year’s Day with a 5 kilometer run on the boardwalk and the first dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

Spend Saturday in the park and catch Saturday Night Fever at the Music Pier on Saturday, December 31 as the Music Pier features Bee Gees tribute band Stayin Alive and high-energy Chicago Brass Transit tribute band as its main entertainment. The Civic Center will feature more classic rock with Captain Jack: The Ultimate Live Billy Joel Tribute.

The return of perennial favorites like outdoor ice skating, boardwalk rides, magic shows, Harlem Wizards, Japanese drummers, Ocean City Pops and a variety of other musical performances also highlight the entertainment programming.

Here is a guide on how to enjoy the first night and the first day in Ocean City.

WHEN: First Night events run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, December 31. The First Day 5K starts at 1 p.m. and the First Plunge at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 1.

ADMISSION BUTTONS: Buttons ($20) are good for all events. Children under 2 years old are free. Buttons are on sale now.

Online: Visit firstnightocnj.com. By phone: Dial 609-399-6111.

At our City Hall Visitor Center at 861 Asbury Avenue (9th Street entrance): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day) Christmas, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 26 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve).

At the Roy Gillian Visitor Center (9th Street Road): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

At the 46th Street Welcome Center (4500 block of West Avenue): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday (except 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 26). Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Unlimited pickup will be available daily at the City Hall Visitor Center (Ninth Street entrance). The sale of the buttons and the pick-up of the calls will take place at the reception center of the town hall from 9 am to 8 pm on the day of the event (December 31).

FULL SCHEDULE: The complete schedule of events and activities as well as a printable grid is available at firstnightocnj.com.

PARKING AND TRANSPORT: All municipal parking lots and metered parking spaces are free. Jitneys will provide free transportation from 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for button holders, operating continuously between all locations from the Ocean City Transportation Hub (Ninth Street and Haven Avenue) and Seventh Street Parking Lot (Seventh Street and Central Ave.).

For a map of the route and full information, visit the guide page at firstnightocnj.com.

CATERING AND SHOPPING: Food and drink will be on sale at Ocean City High School, Wonderland Pier (6th Street Pizza and Grill) and Ocean City Community Center (at the cafe) with snack stands at St. Peters United Methodist Church.

TO START UP: Everyone is invited to Ocean City Music Pier at 3:45 p.m. for the official opening of the 30th anniversary festivities.

OTHER FUN ACTIVITIES: Stop at the Music Pier to see the First Night ice sculpture. Interactive photo booths will be set up in the Ocean City High School cafeteria, Community Center and Civic Center.

THE STORY: First Night in Ocean City was inspired by a booze-free New Year’s Eve celebration in Boston that marked the nation’s bicentennial in 1976. admission selling for $8 ($5). before December 26).

About 800 buttons were sold. As other First Night events have faded, Ocean City has only grown in popularity, with families making it an annual tradition for a safe New Year’s Eve.

Today, attendance is capped at 10,000, with admission buttons selling out year after year. Over the years, the event has been supported by the selfless dedication of volunteers, board members and sponsors.

SPONSORS: City of Ocean City, Cape May County Division of Culture and Heritage (Funding for First Night was made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture and Heritage Grants Program), Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ocean City Free Public Library, Gillians Wonderland Pier, McMahon Insurance Agency, Henrys Landmark Jeweler, Atlantic City Electric and Solid Savings Bank.

FIRST DAY AT THE BEACH

RACE OF THE WALK: A 5 kilometer race starts at 1 p.m. in front of the Ocean City Music Pier. Race day registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Music Pier in Moorlyn Terrace. First Day blankets will be given to all who pre-register and while supplies last.

The race day registration fee is $35 ($25 if you register before December 24 and $30 if you register before December 30). For more information, links to online registration and printable forms, visit www.ocnj.us/race-events.

FIRST DIVE: The dip in the ocean begins at 2 p.m. on the beach adjacent to the Music Pier (on the Eighth Street side). Participants must register inside the Music Pier before heading to the beach. Registration is free, but all participants must sign a waiver. First Day At The Beach shirts will be on sale at the Music Pier.

EXTRAVAGAN SHOPPING: There will be an extravagant shopping day with discounts at stores on Asbury Avenue and the 5th-14th Street Promenade.

Free carriage rides through downtown Asbury Avenue will be available from noon to 3 p.m. on January 1. Board at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue.