Ray Liotta’s fiancé celebrates the late actor on his 68th birthday





Ray Liotta’s fiance, Jacy Nittolo, paid tribute to the late actor in an Instagram post on what would have been his 68th birthday. Nittola shared a slideshow of memories with Liotta and her family. The Beatles song “In My Life” played in the background. Liotta would have turned 68 on Sunday, December 18. Nittola also chose a quote from Chuck Palahniuk to accompany the post, “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” RAY LIOTTA: A LOOK AT THE GOODFELLAS STAR’S LIFE BEHIND THE CAMERA AND AS A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND “Today Ray would have turned 68,” she captioned the post. “I believe he created a lot of things for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Linda, Ray’s sister, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you .” Liotta died in May while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep, according to reports at the time. The actor began his career in the 1980s and his claim to fame was “Les Affranchis”. Liotta went on to star in dozens of film and television projects, including “The Many Saints of Newark,” “Hannibal” and “Shades of Blue,” and worked with Johnny Depp in the 2001 film “Blow.” Behind the Camera , Liotta was a doting dad to daughter Karsen, 23, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. At the time of her death, Liotta was engaged to Nittolo. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Liotta proposed to Nittolo in 2020. “Christmas wishes come true,” he wrote on Instagram when breaking the news over the holiday season. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” Nittolo and Liotta were created by the actor’s daughter, Karsen. His daughter had met Nittolo through her son and was convinced she would be a good match for Liotta. Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta on Instagram following her death. “My life for the past two years has been nothing short of magical,” she wrote at the time. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will treasure in my heart forever. We laughed every day and were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t have each other. weary of each other. The kind of true love one dreams of.” “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

