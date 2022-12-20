Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Nikki Tamboli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Tiwari, and more…
Nikki Tamboli: Fitness for me is like oxygen, it gives me mental peace
New Delhi- Nikki Tamboli, famous in “Bigg Boss 14”, is surely a fitness freak. She makes sure to involve everything in her lifestyle for better health and well-being, and is especially mindful of regular exercise, yoga and, despite a busy schedule, never misses the gym.
She shared, “For me fitness is like oxygen, a necessity. It gives me mental peace. I believe that for a healthy functioning of the body, it is necessary to adopt a balanced diet of 5 to 6 small meals rather than eating 3 large meals a day. It’s about maintaining a good balanced nutritious diet. Being in shape is not only about the appearance of the body, but its health and health, even from the inside.
Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu language film “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu”. Later, she also made a Tamil movie ‘Kachana 3’. She made her television debut with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which gave her a lot of fame and made her a place in the entertainment industry. She also participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.
She claimed that for a healthy lifestyle, it is important to regulate eating habits. She always travels with her homemade food to avoid eating out.
“Drinking green tea right before bed is a habit I swear by. It gives me the detox I need after a full day. Plus, I travel with my own set of healthy foods and juices that I make it at home. That way I don’t get tempted by outside trash or sugary ready-made drinks. It has all the goodness of lime, guava, carrots and a hint of mint” , she added.
Aishwarya pinches Ranveer Singh’s nose at PKL final, video goes viral
Mumbai– A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chatting with Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final has taken over the internet for all the right reasons.
Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before flying to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai.
A clip featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Ranveer indulging in a joke makes the rounds. It was also posted on Reddit, a discussion website.
The video shows Ranveer and Aishwarya in conversation. Wearing a black floral jacket and hat, Ranveer’s back can be seen towards the camera. The ‘Devdas’ actress is seen in a white Pink Panthers jersey. She gently pinches his nose as she talks to him.
On Sunday, while Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina against France, his actress wife Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.
Shweta Tiwari Opens Up About Her Bonds With Her On-Screen Daughters
Mumbai– TV actress Shweta Tiwari talks about her bond with her on-screen daughters on the sets of ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’. She plays the role of Aparajita, a mother of three daughters.
The role of the three girls is played by Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori and Shruti Choudhary. Speaking about her bond with them, she said, “The mother-daughter relationship is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. On the show, I’m a mother of three daughters and all of them are adorable.
“I’m more like a friend to them now. They are all very intelligent and curious children, they want to know everything about the industry. Recently, while filming on location, we had the opportunity to go out together for a picnic sequence.
The actress, who is a mother of two in real life, added that she is having fun on set with her on-screen daughters. Whether it’s playing football, making reels, or eating together, Shweta makes sure to spend some quality time with them.
The TV star, best known for his role in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, said, “Beyond the production arrangements, I did my best to make sure they were comfortable and enjoyed as much as possible. outdoor filming.
“We all spent quality time playing football, antakshari, making nice funny videos for our social media, and after filming we even went out for dinner. With the girls, there’s no dull day, but that kind of quality time certainly strengthens our bond and improves our screen chemistry.
‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.
Kiara Advani is ‘excited’ to be choreographed again by Ganesh Acharya
Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani will team up with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the second time after “Bijli” from her latest release “Govinda Naam Mera”, for the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starring “Satyaprem Ki Katha”.
While Kiara has time and time again expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with the legendary choreographer for the first time with Bijli, the actress is already shooting yet another song with him for her next film.
Kiara shared a video of herself and Ganesh dancing to “Bijli” celebrating the response to “Govinda Naam Mera.”
The actress said, “With The Legend! I was so excited to be choreographed by Masterji for #Bijli Just adding Bijli on Satya Prem ki katha’s sets as we were spinning together for the next song.
Having recently completed filming a song for S. Shankar’s RC-15, Kiara has now resumed filming for her upcoming movie ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’, a romantic musical drama directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is set to hit theaters in 2023.
Rakul Preet Singh to appear before ED in drug money laundering case
She received the summons from the ED on Friday and will therefore appear before the agency on Monday.
This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the agency in connection with this case. Last year, his statement was also recorded by the ED.
“The actress has been asked to appear before the investigative agency today. Rakul Preet was interviewed by ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also interviewed in this regard,” a source said. .
The Anti-Money Laundering Agency has been investigating the drug trafficking and use case for four years. A high-end drug cartel was busted in 2017 by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department. The racket engaged in supplying LSD and MDMA and other high-end narcotics. On this basis, the present case was filed by the ED. The ED discovered that this drug cartel’s money had been laundered through various channels. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-nikki-tamboli-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-shweta-tiwari-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
