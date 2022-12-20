How Glass Onion Sneaked In A Surprise Knives Out Actor Cameo





Rian Johnson explains the surprise Knives out cameo actor, Noah Segan, in Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads. Glass Onion follows Benoit Blanc as he is drawn into another mystery. This time, surrounded by a dysfunctional group of wealthy friends on a Greek island, Blanc will once again be on the hunt for a killer when everyone else is a suspect with secrets to hide. The only returning character from Knives out in Glass Onion is Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, but he’s not the only actor returning to the franchise. VIDEO OF THE DAY Segan, who played one of the detectives in Knives outwill return to Glass Onion, but this time he will be playing a completely different character. While the Knives out franchise features different actors and new characters in each film, Johnson’s desire to include Segan created a fun Easter egg for fans. In an exclusive interview with screen rant, Johnson shared why he included Segan in Glass Onion after playing a different character in Knives out. He explains what inspired the idea of ​​making him a different character and whether he thinks people will pick up the cameo. Derol was one of the funniest characters, simply because he popped up so randomly from time to time. Rian Johnson: I love it. Yeah, [Noah Segan, who plays Derol] is one of my best friends. He’s been in every movie I’ve done. And I wonder if people are going to recognize him in Knives Out, because he was one of the cops in Knives Out. When I was like, “Yeah, we’re just gonna put Noah in a different character.” My producer told me, “People are going to recognize it.” I’m like, “I don’t think they will.” Related: Glass Onion’s Box Office Could Be Bigger For Netflix Than You Think

How Glass Onion’s Cameos Elevate The Film Johnson’s desire to continue including Segan in each of his films even after his appearance in Knives out is understandable and presents a unique challenge to the director. Finding a way to integrate Segan into Glass Onionbut in a role where he would not be easily recognizable, fitting Johnson’s desire to include many stars in smaller cameo roles. Glass Onion is packed with surprising cameos, including Hollywood stars, professional athletes, and more. While Glass Onion has a star-studded cast, the cameos are equally impressive, fun and surprising. Glass Onion shows Johnson’s desire to not only delve into the thriller mystery genre, but also his interest in toying with audiences. Both Knives out and Glass Onion count on mysteries full of twists and characters with secrets to hide, but now Johnson has incorporated at least one Easter egg, paving the way for even more. Johnson can keep the stories separate, with the exception of Benoit Blanc, while still bringing in actors who have appeared in previous films. Segan could set a precedent not just for himself, but for the other cast members as well. Segan could become a recurring Easter egg for fans to spot potentially appearing in Knives out 3 and Johnson’s upcoming Peacock series Poker face. The Knives out The franchise is perfectly set to incorporate Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to spot. With Benoit Blanc as the only real connective tissue between Knives out, Glass Onionand At loggerheads 3, Johnson could bring back actors like Segan who appear throughout the franchise as well as callbacks to Benoit’s previous cases. Next: Glass Onion Has The Best Theatrical Opening Ever For A Netflix Movie

