Entertainment
How P-22, the “Hollywood Cat”, rose to fame in California
P-22 may not have achieved the same worldwide fame as their human counterparts in Tinsel Town. However, the star power of the “Hollywood Cat” was undeniable.
The famous puma was euthanized on December 17, five days after being captured in a garden in Los Feliz. After capture, researchers discovered that P-22 suffered from kidney, liver, and possibly heart disease.
Vets also believe P-22 was hit by a car.
Wildlife officials planned to capture P-22 after he allegedly killed a Chihuahua on a leash in the Hollywood Hills in early December. Officials also noted that they had seen a recent change in his behavior and believed he may have shown signs of distress before and after the attack.
Many Californians worshiped the cat, dedicating online tributes and hikes in his honor after his death. So what made P-22 a celebrity, not only among Hollywood stars, but also among hundreds of other cougars in California?
The move to Griffith Park
During its lifetime, P-22 achieved significant milestones, such as being the first known mountain lion to successfully cross busy highways 405 and 101 – a challenge that claimed the lives of other mountain lions before it and after.
The successful crossing allowed P-22 to settle in Griffith Park. Unfortunately, it also lowered his chances of finding a potential mate as the area is difficult for the animals to access, according to the National Park Service (NPS).
P-22 lineage
P-22 was also the son of another famous mountain lion, P-001, the first cougar captured and added to the NPS study of mountain lions living in and around the Santa Monica Mountains.
P-001, sometimes called the King of the Mountains, was the dominant male cougar in the study area in the early 2000s, according to NPS.
Researchers managed to capture the cat in 2002 and monitor its movements until 2009, when P-001 presumably died.
Researchers believed that P-001 lived to be 12 years or older, which is considered old age for wild cougars.
Media coverage
The media and general public became aware of the P-22 in 2012, when the puma made the headlines Los Angeles Times log after being captured by NPS earlier in the year.
Since then, Angelenos has followed the famous cougar through the ups and downs of her life.
A 2013 National geographic The photo of the cougar walking under the Hollywood sign has earned the cougar the nickname “The Hollywood Cat”.
In 2014 it was reported that P-22 developed mange, a parasitic hair and skin disease, after being exposed to death by rats. NPS researchers successfully treated it.
In 2015, P-22 gained media attention from across the region after being spotted under a house in Los Feliz. The local authorities tried to get him to leave, which he did on his own the next morning.
In 2016, he was charged with killing a koala at the LA Zoo.
In 2017, the Hollywood Cat also received a feature article published by the Los Angeles Timegiving readers a glimpse into her weekly routine.
P-22 was loved by many residents, especially the researchers who cared for him.
I’m so sorry for the pain, but I hope people find hope as they go through the pain. Let’s make a difference, so the rest of the big animals have a brighter future out there, Chuck Bonham, director of the California Department of Fisheries and Fisheries. Fauna said while holding back tears.
