Hollywood Connection Celebrates 20 Years of Creating Meaningful Dance Relationships

In a dance industry where events come and go on the competition and convention circuit, Hollywood Connection stands out because the dancers keep coming back. According to the CEO and faculty member Jacquelyn Sutkowi, the secret to the company’s success is the family atmosphere that makes faculty and staff approachable. We recognize faces and people; you really are more than a number, says Sutkowi. Many of our teachers and staff have been there for a long time and as a result it feels like everyone is very comfortable, welcoming and here for the same reason: to learn and grow together. As the team prepares to kick off its 20th anniversary season, Hollywood Connection unveils exciting new plans to continue bonding.

Ignite a passion

Every convention weekend, Hollywood Connection hosts the Broadway Babiesa Springboard Program for 5- and 6-year-olds that introduces them to the convention experience. We put together a mini musical centered around a Broadway show, says Sutkowi. The dancers learn three routines, dress up and perform their musical at the start of competition on Saturday. That way they have a full live audience and videos and photos of their performance, she says. This year, we brought Broadway babies to nationals for the first time, so these young dancers had a chance to experience the biggest stage and lights, and see special guests.

No ego, just dance

According to Sutkowi, Hollywood Connection is about the love of dancing, not the stars and fame. As a result, it kicks off its 20th season by adding Hollywood Connection Bootcamp to its slate of events. Bootcamp will be similar to a convention weekend, but without the competition, says Sutkowi. It will be a transformative weekend for dancers to immerse themselves and focus on training. At Bootcamp, Hollywood Connection hopes to help dancers build their stamina, spark their creativity, and dive a little deeper than a convention weekend typically allows. The first-ever HC Bootcamp will take place in Anaheim, California on September 2224, 2023. And, looking ahead to 2024, the team will add a second event in Las Vegas, giving studios more flexibility in scheduling and dancers a another opportunity to grow and perform.

Objectives of the competition

This year, Hollywood Connection is adding a new reward to its arsenal: a perfect score medal. We had a landmark solo success last year, says Sutkowi. It doesn’t happen often, so we decided we needed something special to mark the occasion. The new award will be called Black Onyx, and Hollywood Connection will reserve it for competition acts that receive a perfect score from the judges.

An eye to the future

A unique aspect of Hollywood Connection is that its executive director, Bill Bohl, is also co-owner of two artistic agencies: DDO Artists Agency and The Movement Talent Agency. Every weekend, Bohl leads the convention auditions. For the older group of dancers, it provides age-appropriate content and context and tough love to help them understand the ins and outs of dance auditions. Regionals students are selected for a pre-qualifying award that allows them to audition for agency representatives at Nationals, Sutkowi says. At national championships, a select few are chosen to be represented.

While signing with an agency is a huge step forward for pre-professional dancers and their guardians, Sutkowi points out that the Hollywood Connection faculty and staff can answer questions about what it really means to be represented. Everyone at our event is an educator, she says, adding that all they do is give dancers tools to help them on their journey.

Support connections

Some of Sutkowi’s favorite moments during his 18 seasons with Hollywood Connection come from watching dancers create memories and create a dance family beyond their individual studios. I’ve seen kids meet on the dance floor as little kids and years later go off to college to dance together and become roommates, she says. We also see commercials choreographed by a Hollywood Connection faculty member featuring three dancers who met this choreographer over the years of attending the convention. It’s about making those connections.

Ultimately, Sutkowi says everyone at Hollywood Connection is here to build a positive future for the dancers in attendance. Dancing brings so much joy, she says. We want the kids to come, fill their hearts with dancing and remember why they love it. For information on upcoming locations and dates for Hollywood Connection events, click here.