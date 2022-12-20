Entertainment
17 Best Palm Springs Boutique Hotels: From Spanish Revival Villas to Historic Getaways for Hollywood Stars
For the past century, Palm Springs has been a go-to desert retreat, first as a wellness destination at the turn of the 20th century, then as an escape for Hollywood stars a few decades later. . In the 1920s, the Coachella Valley attracted filmmakers looking for vast landscapes that could double as distant deserts around the world. But the talent quickly took notice of Palm Springs’ virtues, and it soon turned into a second home. Just two hours from Los Angeles, stars flocked here for recreation, enjoying mornings playing tennis, afternoons by the pool and evenings filled with revelry.
Along with the celebrities came renowned architects, who were commissioned to build vacation homes and hotels throughout the growing city. Thus, Palm Springs became a laboratory for mid-century modern architecture and continues to be one of the most well-known destinations for the architectural style.
Today, it’s not just the Hollywood elite who come to play in Palm Springs. Visitors run the gamut from northern retirement age snowbirds to Los Angeles partiers looking for a quick weekend getaway.
A staggering number of hotels in Palm Springs could technically be considered boutique properties, given their generally small size, historic architecture, and elegant decor. So in order to narrow down the list, we had to come up with Palm Springs-specific restrictions for the definition of a boutique hotel, namely, we’re limiting the list to properties that have 50 rooms or less, which eliminates some of the weight city heavy. (Sorry, the Saguaro and the Ace Hotel & Swim Club!)
The Skyline | Royal Villa | Black Flower | Pension Korakia | Orbit to | Sparrow Lodge | Trixie Motel | Ingleside Inn | The Serena Villas | The weekend in Palm Springs | holiday home | monkey tree | willows | Cacti | Cody House | Arrival in Palm Springs | Palm Springs from Talavera
All ads featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
What’s the best area in Palm Springs to stay in?
If you’re looking to be in the heart of the action, Downtown Palm Springs is the best neighborhood in town. Along the two main roads here, Palm Canyon Drive and Indian Canyon Drive, are restaurants, bars, shops, and museums like the Palm Springs Art Museum, and everything is within walking distance. The only thing downtown Palm Springs lacks is the space and privacy you’ll find in the surrounding neighborhoods. That said, most boutique hotels are built around serene courtyards that serve as an oasis. You can also stay in the adjoining neighborhoods to enjoy walking: we recommend the Historic Tennis Club District.
The Skyline
The atmosphere:Casual, elegant
Main equipment:Adults-only restaurant with fireplaces, Frette bedding, Le Labo toiletries, weekend yoga classes, indoor-outdoor spa
Location:Deepwell Domains
Best for:Enjoy mid-century architecture or poolside rays
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cntraveler.com/story/best-boutique-hotels-in-palm-springs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 17 Best Palm Springs Boutique Hotels: From Spanish Revival Villas to Historic Getaways for Hollywood Stars
- Former Trump White House official: This is a reference that should worry Trump
- Hollywood Connection Celebrates 20 Years of Creating Meaningful Dance Relationships
- What you need to know about earthquake insurance
- smart home equipment, chargers, etc.
- Donald Trump’s latest political humiliation
- US Capitol riot: lawmakers recommend filing lawsuit against Trump | Political news
- Australian stock exchange blockchain failure shakes market confidence By Reuters
- JUSTICE LEAGUE actor Ray Fisher accuses James Gunn of ‘false grace’ after Joss Whedon tweet deleted
- Women’s Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule
- Is Putin’s Russia planning a new attack on Kiev with the help of Belarus?
- How P-22, the “Hollywood Cat”, rose to fame in California