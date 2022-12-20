19 from Munnabhai MBBS: Rajkumar Hirani reveals Anil Kapoor was the VERY first choice; Also BREAKS SILENCE on why Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t play lead role despite interest: Bollywood News

One of the greatest movies of all time,Munnabhai MBBS(2003), turns 19 today, December 19. Over the years, we’ve brought readers some very fascinating and little-known trivia about the film. Last year, on the occasion of the 18th anniversary, we revealed the fact that Divya Dutta had been offered a role. But later the character was tweaked and was played by Mumaith Khan. Also,bollywood hungamaspoke exclusively to Sajid Samji, who had a role in a scene featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunil Dutt. The writer-director has highlighted some fascinating episodes regarding the filming of the film.

19 from Munnabhai MBBS: Rajkumar Hirani reveals Anil Kapoor was the VERY first choice; Also BREAKS the silence on why Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t play the lead role despite his interest

Now, on the 19th anniversary, we bring you an anecdote that never caught on as it should have. In an interview, director Rajkumar Hirani confessed that his first choice for the role of Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna was none other than Anil Kapoor.

Rajkumar Hirani said: My first choice was Anil Kapoor because he had played a lot ofbay roles in movies likeTezaab(1988). At this point, I thought he might be the right guy to play this role. But then the film went through a huge journey, even after Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) stepped in as a producer. (We also approached Shah Rukh Khan) and finally, at one point, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) seemed right for the role. It’s because he has the physique where he can look like abay. Also, with his droopy eyes and charming smile, he seems like someone whose heart is in the right place. Now I look back and I can say he was the right choice.

In another video, he explains why Shah Rukh Khan did not get the opportunity to play the lead role inMunnabhai MBBS. The hit director revealed, When I told the story to Vinod, he told me, Shah Rukhwho tells the story. Woah yeahroleaccha karéga. I reasoned, Shah Rukhmerifilmkyun karega? I’m a newcomer and he hasn’t seen my work. He insisted, Last name toh do kahani. I remember he was shooting forDevdas(2002) when I met him. I wanted to tell him. But he said since he was busy, I should leave the script behind. I was discouraged because I really wanted to give it a narration. Nevertheless, I dropped the script and left.

Rajkumar continued, Luckily Shah Rukh read the script and called me the next day. He told me to meet him. I did it and he told me he loved the script. But he kept wondering if I would be able to make this film. Finally, he accepted.

But a problem arose. Rajkumar Hirani said: It was a time when he had to go to London for his neck surgery. He did not return to work for 6 months. In the meantime, he already had many films scheduled likeChalte Chalte(2003),Hand Hoon Na(2004),Veer Zaara(2004) etc He informed me that the hell would finish these pending films and only then he could start working on my film. That meant I would have had to wait 2-2 years. Vinod didn’t think it was unfair to wait so long because the songs were ready and other prep work was also done.

That’s how Sanjay Dutt came on board and the rest is history.Munnabhai MBBSbecame such a sensation that 3 years later, the second part,Stay Safe Munna Bhai(2006) was made and it generated a much bigger craze as well as box office numbers. It was a question of Munna Bhai 3but this has not yet materialized.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani finally got the chance to collaborate. Right now they are busy doingTo soak. It will be released exactly one year later, on December 22, 2023.

