Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the former Hollywood kingmaker who has become the face of sexual abuse allegations #MeToo he five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court. . The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and foreign object sexual penetration involving a woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim.

The jury could not rule on two allegations, including the rape, of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, known as Jane Doe 4 during the trial. The jury did not return a verdict on the charges relating to another woman. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.

Elizabeth Fegan, Siebel Newsom’s attorney, said in a statement: ‘My client, Jane Doe 4, shared her story not in the hope of testifying but in support of all of the survivors who bravely came forward. “While we are encouraged that the jury found Weinstein guilty on some of the counts, we are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on Jane Doe 4,” Fegan added.

“She will continue to fight for all women and all victims of abuse against a system that allows the victim to be shamed and re-traumatized in the name of justice.” In Los Angeles, Weinstein faced seven counts of rape and sexual assault by four women for dating between 2004 and 2013.

During five weeks of testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusers including documentary filmmaker Siebel Newsom said Weinstein lured them to what they believed to be business meetings. Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the counts where the jury could not reach a verdict, including the allegations made by Siebel Newsom.

The women had alleged in often graphic testimony that the powerful producer of “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” masturbated in front of them and groped or raped them. Siebel Newsom and three other women offered testimony that formed the basis of the two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault that Weinstein faced.

Four other women offered similar stories to bolster the prosecution’s case that Weinstein routinely abused his position as a powerful Hollywood actor to prey on women. They said he promised to help her get an audition or a book deal, then set up meetings where the staff disappeared and left them alone with him.

Weinstein had said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys argued that the women willingly had sex with Weinstein because they thought he would help their careers, part of what they said was a widespread “casting couch” culture in the film industry. In two of the cases, they said the sexual contact was fabricated.

They also pointed out that some of the accusers, including Siebel Newsom, stayed in contact with Weinstein, which they said made no sense if he attacked them. Siebel Newsom attended a pre-Oscars party hosted by Weinstein with her husband and sent Weinstein dozens of friendly emails over the years.

Weinstein was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021. In New York, Weinstein is appealing his conviction and prison sentence.

The allegations against Weinstein have helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other industries.

