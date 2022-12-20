Entertainment
Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the former Hollywood kingmaker who has become the face of sexual abuse allegations #MeToo he five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court. . The jury found Weinstein guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and foreign object sexual penetration involving a woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim.
The jury could not rule on two allegations, including the rape, of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, known as Jane Doe 4 during the trial. The jury did not return a verdict on the charges relating to another woman. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.
Elizabeth Fegan, Siebel Newsom’s attorney, said in a statement: ‘My client, Jane Doe 4, shared her story not in the hope of testifying but in support of all of the survivors who bravely came forward. “While we are encouraged that the jury found Weinstein guilty on some of the counts, we are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on Jane Doe 4,” Fegan added.
“She will continue to fight for all women and all victims of abuse against a system that allows the victim to be shamed and re-traumatized in the name of justice.” In Los Angeles, Weinstein faced seven counts of rape and sexual assault by four women for dating between 2004 and 2013.
During five weeks of testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusers including documentary filmmaker Siebel Newsom said Weinstein lured them to what they believed to be business meetings. Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on the counts where the jury could not reach a verdict, including the allegations made by Siebel Newsom.
The women had alleged in often graphic testimony that the powerful producer of “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” masturbated in front of them and groped or raped them. Siebel Newsom and three other women offered testimony that formed the basis of the two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault that Weinstein faced.
Four other women offered similar stories to bolster the prosecution’s case that Weinstein routinely abused his position as a powerful Hollywood actor to prey on women. They said he promised to help her get an audition or a book deal, then set up meetings where the staff disappeared and left them alone with him.
Weinstein had said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys argued that the women willingly had sex with Weinstein because they thought he would help their careers, part of what they said was a widespread “casting couch” culture in the film industry. In two of the cases, they said the sexual contact was fabricated.
They also pointed out that some of the accusers, including Siebel Newsom, stayed in contact with Weinstein, which they said made no sense if he attacked them. Siebel Newsom attended a pre-Oscars party hosted by Weinstein with her husband and sent Weinstein dozens of friendly emails over the years.
Weinstein was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021. In New York, Weinstein is appealing his conviction and prison sentence.
The allegations against Weinstein have helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out against sexual harassment and abuse by powerful men in media, politics and other industries.
(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/2292570-jury-finds-former-hollywood-producer-harvey-weinstein-guilty-of-rape
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape
- Terrorist incidents at J&K have declined under PM Narendra Modi: Anurag Thakur
- Supreme Court Releases February Calendar: Biden Student Loan Handouts, Twitter and Google Records
- 19 from Munnabhai MBBS: Rajkumar Hirani reveals Anil Kapoor was the VERY first choice; Also BREAKS SILENCE on why Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t play lead role despite interest: Bollywood News
- Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd appointed Ambassador to the United States
- NEC Group highlights Birmingham 2022’s role in post-COVID-19 recovery
- Hope Hicks comes forward to twist the knife as 1/6 committee implores DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
- Google’s “Robotics Transformer 1” announcing the arrival of the large robot model era
- Australian Stock Exchange Blockchain Failure Burns Market Confidence
- The lighting of the menorah at Fashion Island marks the start of Hanukkah
- 17 Best Palm Springs Boutique Hotels: From Spanish Revival Villas to Historic Getaways for Hollywood Stars
- Former Trump White House official: This is a reference that should worry Trump