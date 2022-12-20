Things Bollywood could have changed in 2022





Neither the casting of the A-listers does the magic to draw crowds to theaters, nor the Akshay Kumars trial to make woke movies.

The year 2022 has clearly not been in Bollywood’s favor and has been one of the toughest years for it. There is more to blame than the numerous calls for a boycott. Although Bollywood is taking its own small steps towards evolution and may have changed a lot, it doesn’t seem to be learning from its past mistakes. From stronger female leads to portraying mothers and a wider range of roles for older actors, Bollywood has definitely progressed. However, there are several things Bollywood should have changed this year that could have worked at the box office as well as with audiences. Casting A-Listers does the magic While there was a time when only the names of A-listers, Kapooors and Khans were enough to draw crowds to theaters, this year has been a harsh reality for Bollywood that those days are gone. This year’s biggest flops include Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt with Shamshera, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor with Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan with Vikram Vedha and four films by Akshay Kumar- Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Panday, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters For the first three films, the boycott trend has had an effect along with other contributing factors such as the fact that it is high time Bollywood stopped making senseless remakes of Hollywood or South Indian films. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump and Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Akshay Kumars woke up the movies However, none of Akshay Kumars’ films were remakes, nor was he the recipient of the boycott trend. But his movies still don’t work because of his choice of movies with apparent social issues and a revival that didn’t land well. From portraying a transgender person in 2020 film Laxmii to this year Raksha Bandhan where he tried to marry off his sisters, Akshay Kumar has failed to find the key to his films’ consecutive failure at the box- office. Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay Using women as props Bollywood might have offered them stronger female roles and meatier roles, but even in 2022 there has been no change in the use of female actors as mere props or mere love interests of the self. -called hero. Vijay Deverakondas’ Bollywood debut, Liger starring Ananya Panday, performed poorly at the box office because audiences were done with angry, rebellious protagonists with a wealthy, conventionally pretty girlfriend. Bollywood still drops random songs between movies that have no connection to the plot of the movie for just that extra masala that no longer adds any new flavor to Hindi cinema. Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/things-bollywood-could-have-changed-in2022-article-217201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos