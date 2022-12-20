Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in trial that returned mixed verdict – The Hollywood Reporter
After ten days of deliberation, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape during a trial in Los Angeles, the jury found on Monday. But, in a mixed verdict, the 12-member jury acquitted Weinstein of another sexual assault charge related to another Jane Doe accuser and could not make a decision on three other counts.
This trial centered on the testimony of four women, all known as Jane Does in court, who accused Weinstein of raping or sexually assaulting them from 2004 to 2013. Four others also testified that they were assaulted, although their allegations did not result in charges. In total, prosecutors have called 44 witnesses to the stand to plead their case against the former movie mogul.
Weinstein faced two counts of rape and five counts of other types of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence following his conviction by a New York jury in February 2020 of first-degree and third-degree criminal sex acts. He appealed the conviction, but it was upheld by an appeals court in June.
The jury found Weinstein guilty of three counts – forced rape, forced oral copulation and foreign object penetration – against Jane Doe 1. He was acquitted of forcible sexual assault against Jane Doe 3. The jury did not could not make a decision on the charges. Weinstein faced forced rape and forced oral copulation against Jane Doe 4, who came out as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and forcible sexual assault against Jane Doe 2. Jurors voted for the convict eight to four on the charges related to Jane Doe 4 and 10 to two on the charge related to Jane Doe 2.
The jurors – nine men and three women – began deliberating on December 2. He delivered a verdict on the tenth day of deliberations, after approximately 41 hours of consideration of the case. “I have been informed by my bailiff that you have reached verdicts on some counts but have not been able to reach them on others,” Los Angeles Superior Court Justice Lisa Lench said.
The judge asked the jurors if further arguments or proofreading testimony could help them make a decision on the deadlocked charges. “I believe that we will not be able to reach a verdict”, reacted a juror.
The jury will return on Tuesday to hear arguments on aggravating factors. Weinstein is currently facing a maximum of 18 years in prison, which could become 24 years depending on how the jury decides these factors.
Weinstein sat at the end of the defense table with his attorneys Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson after the jury entered the ninth-floor courtroom at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles to announce that he had rendered a verdict. He looked down and crossed his hands as the first guilty verdict was read.
Werksman, Jackson and Assistant District Attorney Paul Thompson, who led the prosecution, declined to comment.
The verdict follows a host of other rulings in cases with #MeToo implications. Across the hall from the downtown Los Angeles courtroom in which Weinstein’s trial took place, a judge declared a mistrial on November 30 in the rape case of the actor Danny Masterson after the jury said he was “hopelessly deadlocked”. In New York, Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis was ordered to pay $10 million to a woman who accused him of rape, while actor Kevin Spacey beat a sexual misconduct lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp, which alleged sexual abuse at the age of 14.
Weinstein, who reigned supreme as one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, did not testify. The defense focused primarily on holes in the testimony of the eight accusers – four Jane Does and four named witnesses whose accusations did not lead to charges.
Werksman said Jane Does #1 and 2 lied about their accusations, while Jane Does #3 and 4 had “transactional sex” with Weinstein to advance their careers.
“Trust me at my word — five words that sum up the entire prosecution case,” Alan Jackson, also representing Weinstein, said in closing arguments Dec. 1.
Jane Doe No. 1 – model and actress – testified that she was raped in a hotel room in February 2013. After asking to be let in, she alleges Weinstein began to masturbate before forcing her to performing oral sex and raping her. She reported the incident to law enforcement in 2017.
The Hollywood Reporter generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward voluntarily. Several of the women who testified against Weinstein revealed that they had been assaulted.
Among them is Siebel Newsom, who was a relatively unknown actress when she met Weinstein at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2005 before marrying Governor Gavin Newsom and revealed herself as Jane Doe 4 through a statement from his lawyer in October. She testified that she was raped during a meeting hosted by Weinstein to discuss her career, breaking down in tears when asked to identify the disgraced movie mogul. “He’s wearing a suit and a blue tie, and he’s looking at me,” she said from the witness box.
“Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s attorneys used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us, the survivors. This trial was a stark reminder that we, as society, have work to do. To all the survivors out there – I see you, I hear you and I am with you,” Siebel Newsom said in a statement.
Prosecutors have detailed a “recorded pattern” among Weinstein’s assaults luring his accusers into an isolated hotel room under the guise of business meetings.
The charges against Weinstein date back to a time when he was at the height of his powers in Hollywood. Over 40 years in the industry, he has been instrumental in launching the careers of countless personalities and award winners.
“The Weinstein verdict is a much-needed indication of our commitment to justice and individual responsibility,” said Anita Hill, who chairs the Hollywood Commission, an organization working to eliminate workplace harassment. “But this is just one case, despite its profile and importance. Real progress towards safer and fairer workplaces requires recognizing institutional practices and industry culture that condone abuse, discrimination, harassment and bullying.
