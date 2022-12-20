Weinstein’s mixed verdict and Hollywood’s spotty record on accountability in the #MeToo movement





The mixed verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, to some, illustrates how justice and accountability in the #MeToo movement are not always equal.

Weinstein was convicted on three of the seven counts against him, related to allegations made by a woman named Jane Doe 1.

The jury was hung on counts related to three other women.

Weinstein faces a maximum of 18 years in prison for the convictions, although jurors in the case will return to court on Tuesday to hear arguments about aggravating factors related to the charges that could add up to six years to the sentence.

In a statement on Monday, Jane Doe 1 thanked the prosecution team for fighting so hard for all of the victims, including me, during the trial.

Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get it back, she said. The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein’s lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to go through with it, and I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of it. a prison cell during his lifetime.

A spokesperson for Weinstein told CNN the former film producer has vowed to continue fighting for his innocence.

The accusations against Weinstein, the man once synonymous with Hollywood, have started a global conversation about sexual misconduct.

In 2017, the New York Times published a story detailing numerous allegations of sexual abuse by Weinstein. This was followed by Weinstein being accused by multiple women in an explosive story by Ronan Farrow for the new yorker.

After a 2020 trial in New York, Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and is currently serving a 23-year sentence for those crimes.

The conviction is currently under appeal.

Although it started in earnest years before with activist Tarana Burke, the allegations sparked global awareness of the #MeToo movement, which grew as others added their voices regarding similar allegations of harassment. and aggression.

Hollywood movers as well as captains of industry, from politics to technology, have found themselves facing allegations of sexual misconduct and/or sexual abuse.

Time Magazine finally namedSilence breakers, representing people who have come forward to report misconduct, his People of the Year.

These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, growing stronger day by day, we read in an excerpt from the play. Their collective anger produced immediate and shocking results: almost every day CEOs were fired, moguls toppled, icons disgraced. In some cases, criminal charges have been laid.

Years later, not everyone who faced allegations early in the #MeToo wave had repercussions similar to what Weinstein did.

Actor Anthony Rapp has accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when Rapp was 14 in a report published by Buzzfeed. Spacey was found not liable for assault and battery in a civil trial in October, nearly five years after Rapp first made his public charges.

Comedian Louis CK, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times report but never faced criminal charges, has taken time off from the industry after admitting in a statement that the allegations against him, including that he masturbated in front of the women who came forward, were true. He reappeared less than a year later, performing a comedy set at New Yorks Comedy Cellar. He won a Grammy this year for his comedy album, Sincerely Louis CK, which dealt with the aftermath of the charges against him.

Very early amid growing recognition of movements, cracks began to form.

In January 2018, comedian Aziz Ansari responded to a sexual assault accusation made by a woman he had dated the previous year by saying he believed their encounter had been entirely consensual.

The woman, a 23-year-old photographer, had shared her account with the Babe site anonymously the day before.

The charges against Ansari have sparked disagreements among many, including supporters of the Times Up and #MeToo movements, with debate over the nuances of consent.

Some have even complained that #MeToo puts men in an untenable position of having to be overly cautious in their relationships for fear of being accused.

In October 2022, burke wrote her assessment of the movement’s situation five years after Weinstein’s story has drawn international attention to her long-standing fight against sexual violence.

Over the years, the backlash intensified and the results of the charges began to return to what is statistically normal in this country. Patriarchy, misogyny and sexism had a huge head start the moment we joined the race, Burke wrote. While the movement has been given a boost by #MeToo, the idea that it would be the antidote to decades of entrenched ideas and behaviors is wildly unrealistic.

Yet when triumphs became tragedies, suddenly the movement failed. Exciting headlines, dramatic court cases and speeches about what #MeToo had achieved became the focus, she added. But while these individual stories may be relevant, they are by no means descriptive of what this movement is or prescriptive of its destination.