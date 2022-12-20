Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, has died









Terry Hall, lead singer of English 2-tone and ska revival band The Specials, has died. News of Halls’ passing was shared on the groups-verified social media accounts, which on Facebook writes that he died after a brief illness. The post titled Hall our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced, goes on to say that his music and performances encapsulate the very essence of life joy , pain, humor, the fight for justice, but above all love. Hall would have been 63 at the time of his death and is survived by his wife Lindy Heymann, a filmmaker, and his children Leo and Felix Hall. Hailing from 1977 in Coventry, England, the Specials found success in the late 70s and early 80s with their self-titled debut album. The original lineup of members included Hall, who replaced vocalist Tim Strickland shortly after The Specials formed, as well as Jerry Dammers, Roddy Radiation Byers, Neville Staple, John Bradbury, Dick Cuthell and Rico Rodriguez. The Specials are known for tracks such as Gangsters and Ghost Town, the latter of which stayed at No. 1 for three weeks in the UK in 1981, spending 10 weeks in the Top 40. The group, also known for its firm opposition to racial injustice, has frequently commented on politics and social reform in England and beyond. Forty years ago, the Specials embodied the state of the nation seven voices as one from a typically dispossessed British town, the bands official website said by way of description. Hall also formed bands Fun Boy Three in 1981 and The Colourfield in 1984 known for the hit song Thinking of You before going solo with a pair of albums in the 90s. Eventually, he reformed The Specials for touring and new music in 2008 (the band had reunited once before, in the ’90s, but Hall wasn’t part of that iteration). The most recent Specials lineup included Lynval Golding, Horace Panter, John Bradbury, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and Nikolaj Torp Larsen. In 2019, The Specials released their eighth studio album Encore, which featured the first new material with Hall as vocalist since 1981’s Ghost Town. Mondays’ social media posts commemorating Hall concluded by sharing how the singer often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words Love Love Love.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/19/entertainment/terry-hall-the-specials-dead/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

