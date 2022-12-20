Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Hollywood trial
Harvey Weinstein faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of rape and sexual abuse in Los Angeles, in addition to the sentence he is already serving for his crimes in New York.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Disgraced American movie titan Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago, in what prosecutors said was part of his “reign of terror” over budding young actresses in Hollywood
A jury in Los Angeles deliberated for two weeks before finding the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ producer guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against the woman, who has not been publicly named.
They failed to reach a verdict on several other counts in a trial that involved charges from four women.
Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.
Rumors of Weinstein’s improprieties had swirled around Hollywood for years, but his position atop Tinseltown meant few were willing to challenge him.
That all changed in 2017 with the publication of explosive allegations against him, ushering in the #MeToo movement and opening the floodgates for women to speak out against workplace sexual violence.
The lengthy West Coast trial heard graphic descriptions of encounters between the once-powerful producer and women trying to make their way in the film world.
Prosecutors have painted a portrait of a predatory ogre who for years used his physical and professional prowess to rape and abuse women with impunity.
His victims were terrorized and feared for their careers if they spoke out against a man who ruled Tinseltown for decades, prosecutors say.
Weinstein, 70, was found guilty on Monday of three of the seven counts he faced: forcible rape, forced oral copulation and foreign object sexual penetration. These three counts involved a victim named only as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes taking place in February 2013.
The jury of eight men and four women acquitted him of a charge of forcible sexual assault involving another woman.
They have not reached a verdict on charges of forcible sexual assault of a third woman, and were unable to rule on charges of rape and forced oral copulation against a fourth – identified by his attorneys as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on those counts.
Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison for the counts on which he was convicted, but aggravating factors could increase that sentence to 24 years.
Lawyers will be back in court on Tuesday for sentencing arguments.
The ‘Pulp Fiction’ producer had denied all charges, with his attorney seeking to paint the accusers either as liars who had never had sex with his client or as women who purposely lay on the sofa in the casting, trading sex for a leg in the notoriously competitive world of cinema.
– ‘Despicable behavior’ –
Weinstein, credited with the careers of household names like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow, used his power to prey on women and silence them, prosecutor Marlene Martinez said.
The jury heard testimony from women who said they were tricked into being alone with Weinstein in his hotel room.
Several described how they begged him to stop as he forced himself on them, performed oral sex on him or watched him masturbate, sometimes while he groped them.
“We know the despicable behavior of the defendant,” Martinez told the jury in closing argument.
“He thought he was so powerful that people…would excuse his behavior.
“‘It’s just Harvey being Harvey. It’s just Hollywood.’ And for so long, that’s what everyone did. Everyone just turned their heads.”
“It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,”
“It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice.”
