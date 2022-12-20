Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle libel fight – The Hollywood Reporter

Amber Heard has settled her libel fight with ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp.

the Aquaman the star announced his decision on Monday in a lengthy Instagram post. Heard said the decision followed “a lot of deliberation” and offered him “an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I tried to leave over six years ago and on terms I can accept.” . She denied it was a confession or an act of concession, and added that “there are no restrictions or gags on my voice going forward”.

The duo originally married in 2015 but divorced 15 months later in 2016, before Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 entitled “I spoke out against sexual violence – and faced the wrath of our culture. This must change. In the play, she describes a history of abuse from a young age and being stalked and sexually assaulted, while highlighting a culture in Hollywood and beyond that has protected male abusers, and calls for action for change. In the article, she references previous statements she has made about domestic violence and identifies herself as a “public figure representing domestic violence”, although she does not name Depp.

In March 2019, Depp filed a $50 million libel suit against Heard over the editorial, with the suit stating that while Depp was not explicitly named, it would be clear Heard was referring to him in the editorial. ‘article. In May 2022, a jury found in his favor on three of his claims and against him on just one, awarding him more than $10 million. He also awarded Heard $2 million for statements made by Depp’s attorney.

Both parties appealed the verdict. Heard argued that his statements at the center of the trial were opinion and had no defamatory implications, while Depp argued that he should not be held liable for statements made by his lawyer. He also argued that these statements did not meet the required standard for actual malice because his lawyer believed what he said was true.

“We are pleased to officially close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who has made it clear throughout this process that his priority is getting the truth out,” said Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, lawyers for Mr. Depp, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter In Monday. “The unanimous jury decision and resulting judgment in favor of Mr. Depp against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The $1million payout – which Mr Depp pledges and will donate to charity – reinforces Ms Heard’s acknowledgment of the conclusion of the court system’s rigorous pursuit of justice.

In her statement on Monday, Heard said her life as she knew it was destroyed in the process, writing, “The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of how women are again victimized when they come forward. I make this decision after losing faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder.

In his statement, Heard also acknowledged the outcome of Depp’s UK libel case against the British tabloid. The sun, after the outlet published an article that used the term “wife beater” to describe him. Heard said during that case that she was “vindicated by a strong, impartial and fair system” that “protected” her from sharing “the worst moments of my testimony before the world.”

“In the United States, however, I exhausted almost all my resources before and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant and direct evidence corroborating my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason. and due process,” she wrote. “In the meantime, I have been exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot experience again. Even if my appeal in the United States is successful, the best outcome would be a new trial where a new jury would have to consider the age of evidence. I just can’t go through this a third time.

Heard said she wanted to move on and not only recoup her time, but also avoid another “arduous and costly legal process” – one she describes as being “unable to protect me and my right to freedom of speech.

“I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill – a bill that is not only financial but also psychological, physical and emotional. Women shouldn’t be abused or bankrupted for telling the truth, but sadly that’s not uncommon,” she added. “In settling this case, I am also choosing the freedom to devote my time to the work that helped me heal after my divorce; work that exists in areas where I feel seen, heard and believed and where I know I can make change.

December 19, 9:05 a.m. Updated to include a statement from Depp’s attorneys.