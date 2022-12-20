What difference does it make? | News, Sports, Jobs





Phillis Wheatley wrote her first poem at the age of 13. At 20, she published a collection of poems. 250 years later, his work is considered highly influential in the development of American poetry. Yet Wheatley (born ~1753 – died 1784) received little to no recognition for her efforts during her lifetime, despite the influence she would later have on those who followed. Born near present-day Gambia in West Africa and captured there at the age of eight, she was later sold as a slave to John Wheatley in Boston in 1761. Although her exceptional talent and intelligence been admired and recognized by people like George Washington and other public figures. figures leading to the publication of his first book, subsequent works failed to find a willing publisher. She died at age 31 in abject poverty. In his book Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell discussed the fact that the paths taken by those who may have similar physical appearance or intellectual abilities are not always the same. Shamefully, the color of his skin and his history as a slave (albeit freed after the publication of his book) were likely cultural barriers to the recognition Wheatley deserved in his time. As unique as the story of Phillis Wheatley may seem, it is still seen today with many variations. Could it be the impact we have on others during our time on earth through who we are and what we do is negligible? Many could answer “yes” to this question. Yet for parents and teachers, the legacy of lessons taught to children lives on, often for generations. The soldiers who served in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, World War II and who watch over us now have forever impacted the lives of those I have in this country and around the world ever since. The examples of individuals who have influenced each of us, whether we know them or not, are countless. We can think of obvious people in this regard, like Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, Susan B. Anthony, Steve Jobs, our school teachers, our friends, our mothers, our fathers. But, by what reasoning should we assume that our own lives have no significant impact on those around us? The reality that we are and what we say and do will influence others, both now and with potential for generations or centuries to come. This is not limited to parents, teachers, soldiers who fought in the Battle of the Bulge or with Phillis Wheatley. Every human being creates a wake of existence – best described as an influence actually – whether it’s a ripple or a tidal wave, which lingers long after they leave this world. In many ways, like Phillis Wheatley, Jesus was born into a meager existence, lived in relative obscurity and was not fully recognized for his labors and efforts during an abbreviated life over 2000 years ago. year. However, his indelible influence now serves as a spiritual inspiration to Christians here and around the world. His example also provides a reason to embrace the fact that who we are and what we do in life can bring unique value and influence to those we come in contact with, as well as those we don’t. do not. And that every human being is important and has the potential to make a difference, both in their own lifetime and long after. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2022/12/what-difference-does-it-make/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos