Jude Law’s Star Wars Show Reveals New Look at Lead Actor





Fans got a new look at Jude Law’s next Star Wars character thanks to an image of the Skeleton Crew Disney+ series. Lucasfilm is about to explore a new area of ​​the galaxy far, far away in Skeleton Crew, which will star Jude Law in the lead role among a group of new young stars. The upcoming series remains largely a mystery, though it’s under the watchful eye of The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and Spider-Man: No Coming Home director Jon Watts. Recently, fans got their first intel on Law’s hero on the show, teasing a man who is both a teacher and part of Josh Brolin’s brand from the 1986s. The Goonies. Now, as fans wait to hear more about this Skeleton Crew will actually be on the verge, a new look at its biggest star has been revealed, along with an indication of when the show will start. New look at Jude Law’s Star Wars hero Disney+ has officially released a new Streaming Trailer in 2023 to promote next year’s releases, including a new look at Jude Law in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Law is seen donning a set of dark robes and raising his hands as he hides behind a pillar, though it’s hard to tell exactly where he is or what he’s doing. lucasfilm This promotional spot also indicates that Skeleton Crew Still slated to arrive on Disney+ in 2023, though there are no release date details. What will Skeleton Crew hold on Disney+? Skeleton Crew has a unique place in the upcoming Star Wars slate as an all-new project that doesn’t stem directly from something fans already know and love. Apparently, the cast will have a meeting with the heroine of Rosario Dawson from Ahsoka while encountering other parts of the universe established in The Mandalorianbut it will center on heroes who haven’t had a chance to shine yet. As for the specific image of Jude Law seen in the ad, it’s hard to decipher much in terms of plot details other than the fact that he appears to be running from something or someone. It’s also hard to tell if he’s with the younger kids on the show or not yet, and his costume doesn’t reveal much of his place as a Jedi, a senator, a bounty hunter, or anything else. Apparently, this series will be inspired by animation The Clone Wars series, setting up countless exciting adventures for Law’s hero as he tackles the toughest the galaxy has to offer. Skeleton crew will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

