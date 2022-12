BRET MICHAELS stars in the Open “Monday Night Football” alongside actor BRIAN BAUMGARTNER

POISON a singer Bret Michaels will be appearing tonight “Monday Night Football” open alongside a friend and “Office” alum Brian Baumgartner. When Samy Silver, ESPN director of CCU, was asked to deliver a high-energy party opener, his mind went straight to Michaelswhose song “Nothing but a Good Time” he personally chose for its festive and energetic atmosphere. “When we started talking about producing the open, I knew I had to get Bret Michaels next to Brian Baumgartner,” said Silver. “brian is an incredibly funny and talented actor and Brett is his friend and party wingman. Brett knows how to party. It was one of the funniest segments we’ve ever produced.” michaels brought all his family and friends to party with him Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers fans for the open. For Michaelsmusic and sports go hand in hand. “Music is an absolute universal language meant to unite us, not divide us,” he said. “For me, the combination of sport and music is incredibly powerful.” The result was a two-minute open screening Baumgartner enjoy the luxury of LA living before Michaels comes with Rams and Packers fans in tow to throw a party in the basement filled with Baumgartnerfamous chili, cheese curds and even snow. Added michaels: “It was a party from the word ‘go’. I had my family there, friends there, Packers Fans, Rams fans and we just threw a party.” ESPN and Silver also promised special surprises during the spot, making it a piece football and music fans don’t want to miss. Tonight’s game is broadcast ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Sports with the opening special airing at 8:13 p.m. EST. Check your local listings for viewing times in your area. After her historic run on the very successful “The Stadium Tour” last summer, Michaels will ship on their chosen date “Parti Gras” tour with nation live starting Thursday, July 13 in Detroit and at the legendary Pine Knob Amphitheatre. Additional dates include a stop at michaelshis hometown’s former amphitheater, The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, as well as stops in Gilford, New Hampshire and Camden, New Jersey, to name a few. Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, michaelsson of a veteran and a steelworker, will also be the special guest of the Sirius XM Super Bowl week and even served as a quarterback and outside linebacker for his high school team, the Mechanicsburg Wildcats. michaels continues to play football at every roadhouse, stadium, amphitheater and arena with his band and team during his tour. Photo credit: Erin Reid

