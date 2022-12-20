Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 25-31 | Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 25-31:
December 25: Actor Hanna Schygulla (Barnum, Casanova) turns 79. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 78. Actor Gary Sandy (WKRP in Cincinnati) is 77 years old. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 76 years old. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 74 years old. Actor Sissy Spacek is 73 years old. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 73 years old. Actor CCH Pounder is 70 years old. Singer Annie Lennox is 68 years old. Singer Steve Wariner is 68 years old. UB40 guitarist Robin Campbell is 68 years old. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 65. Actor Klea Scott (Millennium) is 54 years old. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 51. Singer Dido is 51 years old. Third Day singer Mac Powell turns 50. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 40. Actor Perdita Weeks (2018 Magnum PI) is 37 years old. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 34 years old.
December 26: Singer Abdul Duke Fakir of The Four Tops turns 87. Americas Most Wanted host John Walsh is 77. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 75 years old. 66. Scorpions drummer James Kottak is 60 years old. Sons of the Desert drummer Brian Westrum is 60. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is 59. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 55. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 55 years old. Candlebox guitarist Peter Klett is 54. The singer James Mercer of The Shins is 52 years old. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 51 years old. Singer Chris Daughtry (American Idol) is 43 years old. Actor Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls) is 37 years old. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) is 36 years old. Actor Eden Sher (The Middle) is 31 years old. Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall is 30.
December 27: Actor John Amos (The West Wing, Roots) turns 83. Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones is 78. Singer Tracy Nelson is 78 years old. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 74 years old. Jazz drummer TS Monk is 73 years old. Singer Karla Bonoff is 71 years old. Dire Straits guitarist David Knopfler is 70. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (Law & Order) is 69 years old. Actor Maryam DAbo (The Living Daylights) is 62 years old. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 60 years old. Actor Ian Gomez (Felicity, The Drew Carey Show) is 58. Actress Theresa Randle (Bad Boys) is 58 years old. Actress Eva LaRue (CSI: Miami) is 56 years old. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 53 years old. Sixpence None the Richer guitarist Matt Slocum turns 50. Actor Wilson Cruz (Party of Five, My So-Called Life) is 49 years old. Actor Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-0, Heroes) is 48 years old. Actor Emilie de Ravin (Once Upon A Time, Lost) is 41 years old. Actor Jay Ellis (Insecure) is 41 years old. Kutless guitarist James Mead is 40 years old. Paramore singer Hayley Williams is 34. Dan and Shay singer Shay Mooney is 31. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 27 years old.
December 28: Actress Maggie Smith (TV Downton Abbey, Harry Potter films) turns 88. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 76 years old. Actor Denzel Washington is 68 years old. TV personality Gayle King is 68. Shenandoah drummer Mike McGuire is 64 years old. Actor Chad McQueen (the Karate Kid movies) is 62 years old. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 62 years old. Actor Malcolm Gets (Caroline in the City) is 59 years old. Political commentator Ana Navarro (The View) is 51. Night With Seth Meyers) is 49 years old. Actor Brendan Hines (Suits, Lie To Me) is 46 years old. Actor Joe Manganiello (True Blood) is 46 years old. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) is 45 years old. Singer John Legend is 44 years old. Andre Holland (Selma) is 43 years old. Actress Sienna Miller is 41 years old. Actor Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor) is 40 years old. Actor Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Heroes) is 35 years old. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (7th Heaven) is 33 years old. American Idol finalist David Archuleta is 32 years old. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait) is 21 years old. at 18 years old.
December 29: Actress Inga Swenson (Benson) turns 90. Actor Jon Voight is 84 years old. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 76 years old. Actor Ted Danson is 75 years old. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 71 years old. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 63 years old. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 63 years old. Guitarist-vocalist Jim Reid of The Jesus And Mary Chain is 61. Actor Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) is 58 years old. The singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 57 years old. Actor Jason Gould is 56 years old. Wachowski (The Matrix) is 55 years old. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 52 years old. Actor Kevin Weisman (Alias) is 52 years old. Actor Jude Law is 50 years old. Actor Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) is 48 years old. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 48 years old. Actor Shawn Hatosy (Reckless, The Faculty) is 47 years old. Actor Katherine Moennig (Ray Donovan, The L Word) is 46. Actor Alison Brie (Glow, Community) is 40 years old. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 39. Actor Iain de Caestecker (Marvels Agents of SHIELD) is 35 years old. Actor Jane Levy (Suburgatory) is 33 years old. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van The Fleet is 24.
December 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn turns 88. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 85. Director James Burrows (Cheers, Taxi) is 82 years old. Actor Concetta Tomei (Providence, China Beach) is 77 years old. Singer Patti Smith is 76. Musician Jeff Lynne is 75. TV host Meredith Vieira (Today, The View) is 69. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, Moesha) is 67 years old. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 66 years old. Actress Patricia Kalembar (Sisters) is 66 years old. Former Today show host Matt Lauer is 65. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 63 years old. TV host Sean Hannity is 61. Actor George Newbern is 59 years old. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 53 years old. Pennywise drummer Byron McMackin is 53 years old. Actor Meredith Monroe (Dawsons Creek) is 53 years old. Actor Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) is 51 years old. Actor Maureen Flanigan (7th Heaven) is 50 years old. Actor Jason Behr (The Grudge, Roswell) is 49 years old. Actor Lucy Punch (Ben and Kate) is 45 years old. -actor Tyrese is 44 years old. Actor Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 42 years old. Plain White Ts guitarist Tim Lopez is 42 years old. Actor Krist in Kreuk (Smallville) is 40 years old. The singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers is 40 years old. Singer Andra Day is 38 years old. Actress Anna Wood (Falling Water, Reckless) is 37 years old. Singer Ellie Goulding is 36 years old. Actor Caity Lotz (DCs Legends of Tomorrow) is 36 years old. Actor Jeff Ward (Marvels Agents of SHIELD) is 36 years old. LANCO guitarist Eric Steedly is 32 years old. Hot Chelle Rae drummer Jamie Follese is 31 years old.
December 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins turns 85. Actor Sarah Miles (The Big Sleep) is 81 years old. Actor Barbara Carrera (Never Say Never Again) is 81 years old. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 80 years old. Actor Ben Kingsley is 79 years old. Actor Tim Matheson is 75 years old. The singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 75 years old. Actor Joe Dallesandro (The Limey) is 74 years old. Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton is 71. Actor James Remar (Dexter) is 69 years old. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary, Cheers) is 64 years old. Singer Paul Westerberg is 63 years old. Actor Val Kilmer is 63 years old. Oleander guitarist Ric Ivanisevich is 60 years old. Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is 59. Actor Gong Li (2020 Mulan, Memories of a Geisha) is 57 years old. Actor Lance Reddick (Fringe, The Wire) is 53 years old. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block turns 50. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 47 years old. The singer Psy is 45 years old. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 43 years old. Drummer Jason Sechrist from Portugal. The man is 43 years old. Actor Ricky Whittle (American Gods) is 43 years old. Actor Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary, Jersey Boys) is 37 years old. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 33 years old.