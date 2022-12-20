Actor Giancarlo Esposito to Receive LCIFF Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment”





Newsletter Report On April 13, 2023, the Las Cruces International Film Festival will honor multi-award winning actor Giancarlo Esposito with the “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment” award. Esposito will be on hand to accept the award at Las Cruces. Past recipients of the LCIFF award include William H Macy, Danny Trejo, Brendan Fraser, George Lopez, Cybill Shepherd, Richard Dreyfuss and Edward James Olmos. Screening one of his films at the Allen Theaters Cineport at 7 p.m., he will host the following Q&A session with the audience. Esposito will also speak at New Mexico State University about his long and esteemed career. “Giancarlo Esposito is an iconic New Mexico actor known for his historic roles in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,'” Las Cruces International Film Festival Founder and Executive Director Ross Marks said. exceptional and diverse has brought so much recognition to our great state. It is a pleasure that the Las Cruces International Film Festival can honor him in person. He is the consummate character actor whose values ​​and work ethic reflect Las Cruces. We are more than delighted to have her as the face of the 2023 film festival.” Esposito was born in Copenhagen, to an Italian carpenter and machinist father from Naples, Italy, and an African-American opera singer mother from Alabama. He is well known to viewers for his iconic portrayal of drug kingpin Gustavo “Gus” Fring in “Breaking Bad” for which he won the 2012 Critics’ Choice Award and earned a 2012 Emmy nomination. see Esposito reprise his role as “Gus Fring” in “Better Call Saul,” which earned him 2019 and 2020 Emmy nominations. Esposito will next be seen leading the cast of Netflix’s heist drama series “Kaleidoscope.” The series begins on January 1. Esposito began his career working in theatre, making his Broadway debut in the musical “Maggie Flynn” in 1968, starring Shirley Jones. He also starred in the original cast of the Stephen Sondheim-Harold Prince production “Merrily We Roll Along”. The eighth Las Cruces International Film Festival will take place April 12-16 and will take place live and in person at the Allen Theaters Cineport. Tickets are available at www.lacrucesfilmfest.com.

