Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape





Harvey Weinstein, once a movie colossus who wielded immense power in Hollywood, was found guilty on Monday of raping and sexually assaulting an actress in 2013, but jurors found him not guilty of one charge and did not could not rule on three other counts. The verdict, by jurors in Los Angeles, was the second sex crimes conviction for Weinstein, 70, who was convicted nearly three years ago of sexual assault and rape in New York. It served as a backstop to keep Weinstein in jail, as New York’s highest court agreed to review his conviction there. Due to some complicated verdict dynamics and state sentencing laws, Weinstein faces 18 to 24 years behind bars in California, not a maximum of life in prison. He would serve that sentence after serving his sentence in New York, where he still has 21 years left in prison unless his appeal is successful. Read | ‘I was in shock’: Woman sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 1991 and 2008 Weinstein faced seven counts in Los Angeles, two of rape and five of sexual assault stemming from incidents involving four women from 2004 to 2013. Jurors deliberated for more than nine days, and the length of their discussions reflected the difficulty they had in reaching unanimity on some of the charges. They agreed Weinstein was guilty of three counts of rape, forced oral sex and sexual penetration involving an Italian actress who testified to assaulting her in a hotel room in 2013. They also acquitted Weinstein of one count of sexual violence involving a massage therapist. But jurors were unable to rule on two counts related to charges brought by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, documentary filmmaker and wife of Governor Gavin Newsom of California, or one count from model Lauren Young. and screenwriter who said she was assaulted by Weinstein in her hotel room. Read | Harvey Weinstein used Hollywood power to rape, court told Prosecutors will now have to decide whether to retry the three counts on which the jury was deadlocked. The mixed verdict followed weeks of tearful and often graphic testimony from the four accusers and four other women authorized by state law to testify about similar experiences they said they had with Weinstein in order to establish a pattern of behavior. A fifth accuser withdrew from the case. Weinstein was the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago.

