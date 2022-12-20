From ‘Doobey’ to ‘Kesariya’, the Bollywood songs that melted our hearts this year





New Delhi: With 2022 coming to an end and 2023 just around the corner, it’s time to reflect on the best tracks that have kept you going all year. While some old songs have rekindled the magic of the music industry, some folk songs have created waves across the country. Some songs came and literally made us become “Doobey” in life and some taught us that the color of our love is “Kesariya”. More than anything, we thoroughly enjoyed every verse of these top numbers. Here’s a look at 5 songs that broke the internet and were all the rage throughout 2022. Gehraiyaan’s Doobey ‘Doobey’ by Siddhant Chaturvedi of ‘Gehraiyaan’ came across as a light and easy song with catchy instrumental music and deep lyrics. Several reels and social media edits are still in the works for this song. Not only that, the song warmed the hearts of netizens and became the resounding hit of the year. Siddhant’s hot chemistry with Deepika Padukone also became the instant talk of the town and was loved across. Kesariya of Brahmastra “Kesariya” by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became a hit among lovers. Several fan videos were made where the nation danced to the beat of Kesariya. Title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 With a tinge of nostalgia and a blend of modernity, Kartik Aaryan’s title track Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke all records and became the top trending song since its release. It was the party number we really needed and without that song, we wouldn’t know what beats we’d be dancing to. Rangi Saari by JugJug Jeeyo This folk song, which turned into a celebratory number for Varun Dhawan’s Jug Jug Jeeyo, was deeply loved and appreciated by listeners. This song was trending from the beginning and is still widely listened to by the public. Meri Jaan by Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘Meri Jaan’ is a funky and passionate love song about a prostitute performed by Alia Bhatt. The songs have innocence thanks to the work of composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Neeti Mohan. The screens lit up with the sexy moments of Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari in the music video.

