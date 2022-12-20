4 actors who could replace Henry Cavill

James Gunn has officially begun reshaping the DC Universe into a whole new shape. The announcement that a new Superman movie was being written by the guardians of the galaxy The writer/director sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the fandom, with the accompanying confirmation that Henry Cavill had been ousted from the role. The next DCU iteration of Superman will focus on a young Clark Kent, working as a rookie reporter in Metropolis. Henry Cavill no longer donning the red and blue tights, which new actor could take over the role?





There are more than a few actors who would love to have their names thrown into the discussions, and certainly no shortage of square-jawed Wonder Bread types in Hollywood. But given the nature of James Gunn’s seemingly boxy approach to the DCU, there’s certainly room for a new take. It would be wonderful to see a person of color take on the role of America’s Greatest Boy Scout, or to see the opportunity given a bit more of an arthouse name instead of an established star. With that in mind, here are four actors worthy of slapping that iconic “S” across their chest.

Ross Butler Could Give Clark Kent Some CW Daydreaming

Ross Butler is the oldest performer on the list, but given his breakthrough roles in 13 reasons why and Riverdale had the 32-year-old actor portraying high school kids, his ability to play younger isn’t much of an issue. The biggest question surrounding Ross Butler is about his dramatic chops. His two most popular performances are in soapy teen dramas. While that doesn’t mean he’s not capable of rising to the occasion, Butler’s performative talent ceiling is a bit unknowable at the moment. That being said, the CW idol certainly has the right physique for Superman. The new DCU could do worse than take a flyer on the teen drama star.

Tye Sheridan has the skills to take Superman to a new level

Tye Sheridan is a young actor who has already been on the verge of making his A-list breakthrough for quite some time. Despite leading roles in movies like Steven Spielberg’s Loan player one, Sheridan has yet to soar into the kind of Hollywood dominance he was primed for since childhood. After cutting his teeth as an actor in critically acclaimed arthouse fare like Tree of life and Mud, Tye Sheridan has all the technical good faith to knock Kal-El out of the park. The main point of contention when it comes to Tye Sheridan’s potential turn as Superman is whether he can headline a blockbuster with James Gunn’s signature tonal craziness. The son of Krypton may have steel eyes and an iron will, but Clark Kent is a little troublesome. Tye Sheridan can pull off awkwardly, but can he be funny while doing it?

Jacob Elordi physically fits the bill

A name that will surely appear on a number of lists is Euphoria starring Jacob Elordi. His imposing physique and chiseled good looks make him a natural candidate for the Man of Steel. The Aussie actor’s dramatic chops seem to be there, his compelling performance as Nate Jacobs continually walking the tightrope between naughty and likeable. Elordi has yet to land a role that catapults him into the celebrity stratosphere, but it seems somewhat inevitable. James Gunn’s Next Superman the reboot is bound to box office boffo, and Jacob Elordi might be the perfect performer to carry it there.

Shameik Moore Could Give Superman New Power – Supercharged Charisma

As the voice of Miles Morales in the much-loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/ coming Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Shameik Moore already knows what it takes to play a superhero. His dazzling charisma and megawatt smile make him the perfect candidate to add a dollop of inherent likability to a character who often risks being quite laid back. Similar to Chris Evans’ challenge with Captain America, Superman’s total commitment to scout-level virtuosity presents a unique obstacle. How does a performer make a character without conflict interesting? Shameik Moore has the built-in magnetism to turn this potential detraction into an asset. On top of everything else, the young actor has the comedic timing to carry James Gunn’s sensibility perfectly.

It’s still early days when it comes to James Gunn’s new vision Superman and the DCU as a whole. But, one thing is for sure, no matter who ends up donning the cape, the DCU is in good hands with James Gunn.