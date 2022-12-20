Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Hindi film due to health issues
Oo Antava actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been gaining attention recently due to her poor health. It was recently reported that the actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. In the same vein, the actress is now believed to have dropped her upcoming Bollywood project.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in the movie “Yashoda”, was soon to make her Bollywood debut. However, due to her health issues, the actress would take a long break from her professional career. Confirming the same, a source told IndiaToday.in that the Oo Antava actress will take a break from films to focus on her health and fully recover.
However, before taking a break, the actress will be finishing her next film “Kushi” with Vijay Deverakonda. The report states that the film is 60% complete and the actress will finish the film and take a break after the same. Apart from Kushi, Samantha has also signed up for a few Bollywood movies. According to Telugu 360, the actress gave up her Hindi movies as she didn’t want the movies to be delayed due to her health.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Health
While promoting her film, Yashoda, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her poor health and said: There are good days and bad days. Some days getting out of bed is very difficult. But some days, I want to fight. Slowly the days of wanting to fight become more and more that I want to give up.
Following her health, numerous reports have speculated that the actress may die due to her illness, denying rumors that Samantha has been three months now. Also, I want to clarify one thing: I’m not going to die anytime soon. I’ve seen a lot of articles saying life threatening things and just want to make it clear that I’m not going to die anytime soon. Yes, it’s autoimmune, it’s time consuming and it’s exhausting and tiring, but I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight.
READ ALSO: Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipalas photo goes viral, Samanthas fans react
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/regional/telugu/samantha-ruth-prabhu-drops-bollywood-movie-due-to-health-issues/155420/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump tax return verified by IRS audit, report says
- Canada Switzerland World Junior Hockey Championship test
- Dining and Movie Options on Christmas Day in Livingston County
- Trans woman arrested, accused of being a ‘man in uniform’ by Texas police Liberation News
- Meeting the challenges of electric vehicle battery cell innovation
- Reviews | P-22 was the famous Hollywood mountain lion
- US Senator Menendez denounces Erdogan’s threat to launch a missile attack on Greece
- Hot topic of India’s G20 Presidency in Chinese media. But Beijing won’t discuss LAC at summit
- Invited BigShots Golf to Open New Venue on Grand Prairie in 2024 » Dallas Innovation
- Bollywood quiz to guess Siddharth Malhotras movies
- Sustainable fashion with Indian outfits
- Imran Khan in ‘Sex Call’ Row, Party Says Viral Audio Clips Are ‘Fake’