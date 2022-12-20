Samantha Ruth Prabhu quits Hindi film due to health issues

Oo Antava actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been gaining attention recently due to her poor health. It was recently reported that the actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis. In the same vein, the actress is now believed to have dropped her upcoming Bollywood project.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in the movie “Yashoda”, was soon to make her Bollywood debut. However, due to her health issues, the actress would take a long break from her professional career. Confirming the same, a source told IndiaToday.in that the Oo Antava actress will take a break from films to focus on her health and fully recover.

However, before taking a break, the actress will be finishing her next film “Kushi” with Vijay Deverakonda. The report states that the film is 60% complete and the actress will finish the film and take a break after the same. Apart from Kushi, Samantha has also signed up for a few Bollywood movies. According to Telugu 360, the actress gave up her Hindi movies as she didn’t want the movies to be delayed due to her health.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Health

While promoting her film, Yashoda, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her poor health and said: There are good days and bad days. Some days getting out of bed is very difficult. But some days, I want to fight. Slowly the days of wanting to fight become more and more that I want to give up.

Following her health, numerous reports have speculated that the actress may die due to her illness, denying rumors that Samantha has been three months now. Also, I want to clarify one thing: I’m not going to die anytime soon. I’ve seen a lot of articles saying life threatening things and just want to make it clear that I’m not going to die anytime soon. Yes, it’s autoimmune, it’s time consuming and it’s exhausting and tiring, but I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight.

