The Dubai Film and TV Commission launches Ticket to Bollywood to promote the talents of Emirati screenwriters

The Dubai Film and TV Commission (DFTC) launched the Ticket to Bollywood initiative on Monday.

The initiative focuses on developing the talents of Emirati screenwriters in cooperation with international film production houses.

Emirati screenwriters have the opportunity to write a screenplay for a Bollywood film thanks to this initiative, according to Zaouya.

An open casting call was held earlier this year in partnership with some of India’s top film studios.

Screenwriters selected from the initial submissions had the opportunity to attend an exclusive workshop featuring Althea Kaushal, an Indian screenwriter. A total of 10 Emirati screenwriters have been selected to move on to the next stage.

Entrants must now submit a story in which they must explore the topics of their choice in the genres of drama, action, thriller or romance.

A jury of industry experts will evaluate the final script. Participants have the chance to see their scripts used in a Bollywood production.

Saeed Al Janahi, Director of Operations at DFTC, said the move “demonstrates the scope and ambition of Emirati film talent”.

Through more programs like these, we will continue to provide Emirati creative talent with exciting opportunities to work with leading industry professionals and gain recognition for their craft, he said. added.

Furthermore, this initiative also builds on the relationship between the UAE and India.

Launched in 2012, DFTC aims to support the growth of Dubai’s film production industry and strives to promote the UAE as a filming and production center regionally and internationally.

