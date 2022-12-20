Three people arrested for the death of actor Andrs Tirado and two others in Mexico City





Here’s what we know about the murder of the Tirado brothers 3:24 (Spanish CNN) — Authorities in Mexico City announced Monday the arrest of three people believed to be involved in the murder of three men, including two brothers and an elderly adult, whose bodies were found Sunday in a house in the central district of Roma. Among the victims were actor Andrs Tirado and his brother Jorge. Both were reported missing on Friday, along with an older adult identified by authorities in the capital as the youngster’s uncle. Mexico City Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Ulises Lara López explained the authorities’ assumptions: with the property where Victims were found and detainees, which is why this is one of the main avenues of investigation, said Lara López, in a video message to the press. The official pointed out that another of the lines of inquiry concerns the deprivation of liberty. The capital’s prosecutor’s office said a woman and her husband were found at the scene, along with their two nephews, who matched the characteristics of the people sought. At the scene, assistance was given to an elderly woman, who pointed out that together with her husband and nephews, they had been violently deprived of their liberty and stripped of their bank cards by several people, added Lara López. Earlier, the capital’s Citizen Security Secretary, Omar García Harfuch, tweeted that the three detainees were first presented as witnesses and are now the subject of investigation after investigation. In this regard, Lara López clarified that two women and a man were in the place who may have fallen into contradictions, for which they were detained by the police of the Citizen Security Secretariat, for their possible participation in the aforementioned events. The capital’s prosecutor’s office had already reported on Sunday evening that it was making progress in an investigation into the case. Mexico City’s theater system and figures from the national arts scene, such as actor and presenter Alan Estrada and actress Sandra Echeverra, spoke about the crime on social media and demanded justice for the victims. According to preliminary information, the Tirado brothers were last seen in the Roma neighborhood on December 16, but since they had no communication with family and friends, authorities began their search.

