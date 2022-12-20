Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: While my sister was incarcerated, she was kicked out of her residence. She asked if I could pack up her things and store them for her in my garage for a few weeks until she got out, which I did. Well, a few weeks turned into a few months.
She is out now, living here and there and looking for a job or permanent accommodation. In the meantime, his things are still in my garage. It takes up a lot of space and starts to smell bad. I need to prepare my house as I plan to sell it in the near future.
I constantly ask her to remove her things and what her plans are, but she doesn’t seem to care and no longer communicates with me. When we last talked, I gave him two weeks to find a place to move them or get rid of them. She said she would get back to me, but she didn’t.
She doesn’t seem to want to find a job or take responsibility for herself or her business. I feel like she’s inconsiderate and selfish. I know she has keepsakes in the boxes. I hate to get rid of him, but I can’t store his stuff any longer. What should I do? — FRUSTRATED IN WISCONSIN
DEAR FRUSTRATED: Let your sister know that if her things aren’t out of your garage by a certain date, you’ll have them removed by a junk removal service. It’s not free, but it will solve your problem of preparing your property for sale.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a school narcissist. He is controlling, easily offended, and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. You can never do enough for him and he never gets enough praise. We put up with it for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren.
My daughter loves it and accepts everything it offers. She has no friends except online. He alienated all his friends and also tried to alienate him from his family. Before her marriage, she had many friends and led an active social life.
They live in the same small town as us. I know calling his bluff will mean I will be cut off from my daughter and my grandchildren. It goes without saying that he is manipulative and emotionally abusive. I am at the end of my rope. Please advise. — LOOKING AT A DISASTER
DEAR WATCH: If you’re the only family your daughter has left, it’s important that you maintain her bond with you. From that perspective, obnoxious as it is, you can watch what’s going on with her and your grandchildren. You have stated that she adores her husband and has agreed to the terms upon which her marriage is based. If that should change, you will want to be present in his life so that you can help him. Cover your nose and stay the course.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write dear Abby to www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069
