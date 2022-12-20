Fatima Effendi turned down Bollywood’s offer: Deets





Showbiz actress Fatima Effendi has revealed that she turned down a Bollywood movie offer due to certain limitations and limitations. In one of her recent conversations with media, the ‘Betiyaan’ The star mentioned that she once received a call to audition for a movie from Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv “I never wanted it to come out because people think it’s made up or something, but years ago I got an offer for the Anees Bazmee movie that I didn’t ‘ve never disclosed to anyone,” Effendi told the outlet. She added: “I got the offer but didn’t accept it.” “I have some boundaries – no family though – those are the boundaries that I’ve set for myself, that I even follow for dramas, but in movies, you know, it’s a completely different genre, there are certain scenes, there is skin exposure [which I’m not comfortable with] within my limits,” the celeb explained. Effendi said she was grateful and satisfied with the work she was doing with directors who understood her limitations. “Even in movies, if there’s something that’s within my limits, I’ll definitely do it,” Effendi concluded. Fatima Effendi bids farewell to ‘Betiyaan’ Meanwhile, on the labor front, Fatima Effendi has been applauded for her recent performance as Fiza on ARY Digital’s hit series ‘Betiyaan’.She is now ready to wow the public with her new project, The star of Muqaddar, where the A-list actor tries out protagonist Hadia opposite leading men Arez Ahmed (Faizan) and Inayat Khan (Razi). The series – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets society’s burning question “Is marriage the solution to all problems?” The drama airs daily at 7 p.m. only on ARY Digital. comments

