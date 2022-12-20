The role of national treasure deeply affects the actor

DETROIT When Antonio Cipriano was cast in the Disney+ series “National Treasure: Edge of History,” he knew it was a great professional opportunity but didn’t expect how formative the experience would be for him personally.

“When I say it was the best experience I’ve ever had, I don’t think I’m exaggerating at all,” Cipriano said on Zoom from a Los Angeles hotel. “The cast, the crew, the creatives, everyone. We were all filming in Baton Rouge, so we were all at summer camp, basically like we were all in one place and hanging out with each other every day and would go to New Orleans and have amazing experiences.”

This “National Treasure” is the sequel to films starring Nicolas Cage, Penelope Cruz and Justin Bartha with a Gen Z cast. (Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprise their roles for the series.)

Lisette Olivera stars as Jess, an undocumented Mexican immigrant living in the United States, who uncovers a clue related to her late father that may lead to hidden treasure.

Jess enlists her friends, including Cipriano’s character, Oren, to help solve the mystery. Catherine Zeta-Jones, a ruthless black market antiques dealer, is on his trail because she wants to find the treasure first.

When we first meet Oren, he’s a bit excitable, easily distracted, and deeply invested in the latest sale of expensive sneakers. His friends love him and roll their eyes, including ex-girlfriend Tasha, whom Oren would like to win back. Zuri Reed portrays Tasha.

“Besides being incredibly talented and funny, Antonio is also naturally lovable, which is something we really needed for Oren. Oren starts the season as a selfish, clumsy man-child, so we needed such a likeable actor that audiences would hang on to him as his character grew,” said executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley.

Cipriano credits the Wibberleys with encouraging him to come up with suggestions for his character. “At some point you start to really know who you’re playing against and then you’re like, ‘OK, let me tell you how I think he would say that. They were very open to that kind of stuff… You’re always thinking, like, ‘What can I do here? What can I do here?'”

The Wibberleys say a suggestion from Cipriano provided one of their “favorite moments on the show.”

“Antonio came up with a super fun little dance during a big character moment in one of the episodes,” the Wibberleys said. “He choreographed it himself.”

Cipriano got his start in theater and has an incredibly strong voice. He originated the role of Phoenix in “Jagged Little Pill,” written by Diablo Cody and inspired by Alanis Morissette’s album, and saw it through out-of-town workshops and performances before his Broadway debut in 2019. The show was only a few months into its Broadway run when it all came to a halt due to the covid-19 pandemic. Cipriano then returned home to Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to be with his family.

“Every actor who’s been through covid can tell you it was just the craziest. You just submit tape after tape after tape after tape. Most of the time you don’t hear a response. It’s just kinda thrown into the void.”

Reading the script for “National Treasure”, Cipriano was immediately hooked. “I knew it was something I was going to focus on.

"I had two reminders. I had done chemistry readings and stuff, and I was like, 'This is it, this is it. And then I didn't get it… Then about a month later, after giving up, I got a call from my manager, 'Hey, remember 'National Treasure?'' 'Oh, the one I really wanted? Yeah, I think I remember.' " Cipriano was asked to do a screen test which landed him the role.

Early on, he and his castmates, including Olivera, Reed, Jordan Rodrigues and Jake Austin Walker, made a pact to support each other while filming. They were like, “If you ever have a weird day, anything like that, we got you, we’re gonna be on set with you too and it’s okay to have a bad day.” That’s what’s so amazing about this cast.”

The actors spent all of their free time together, and Cipriano said it was “a learning curve” to call it a night because they had work the next day.

“It’s very hard when you have all your friends in the same building as you and down the street, like, how are you supposed to not hang around? Quality time is my love language. I literally wanted just spending time with them every second of every day,” he said.

Cipriano also just wrapped filming the Amazon Prime Video series “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” starring Jaden Michael, and based on Coben’s first YA series novel “Mickey Bolitar.” Coben is also an executive producer.

“Antonio is a star. He’s supernaturally charismatic and ridiculously talented. He can do anything drama, comedy, music, whatever and he’s a joy on set. I can’t say enough good things about him,” he said. said Coben.