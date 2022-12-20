For 158 years, a portrait of Czanne has been hidden behind a still life of bread and eggs | Smart News





TheCincinnati Museum of Art hasseveral works by the French Post-ImpressionistPaul Czanne in his collection, including Still life with bread and eggsa dark, brooding painting of bread, some eggs and red onions, and a drink. From now on, she can count one more Czanne in her collection. The museum discovered that under Still life with bread and eggswhich dates from 1865, hides another work, probably a self-portrait of the artist. The discovery began with Serena Urry, the museum’s chief curator, who was carrying out a routine inspection of dear Czanne. The work had small cracks, which is normal for a painting that is 158 years old. But she noticed that the cracks were grouped into two areas, rather than spread evenly across the canvas. They also revealed the white paint, which contrasted with the still life palette, made during the paintersdark period. I had a hunch, Urry recalls in astatement of the museum. So she decided to have the painting x-rayed. His hunch was right: the scans revealed a well-defined portrait under the bread and eggs. I think everyone agrees it’s a self-portrait… He poses like a self-portrait: In other words, he’s looking at us, but his body is turned, she says CNNs Oscar Holland. If it was a portrait of someone other than himself, it would probably be head-on. If the team’s guess is correct, the work would be one of the earliest depictions of Czanne, who was in his twenties in 1865, the year the still life was completed. At the time, the painter was under the influence ofSpanish Baroque styling andGustave Courbets realism. He would later develop a brighter and more modern style. The portrait is a huge find, Peter Jonathan Bell, curator of European Paintings, Sculptures and Drawings Museums, said in the statement. Serena had excellent intuition, Bell adds. We are lucky that he arrived in the laboratory at that time, because such an intuition can only come from a vast experience of historical paintings and a deep understanding of the working methods of 19th century artists, what she has in spades. Now the museum is focusing on learning about hidden works of art. We’re early in the process of finding as much of the portrait as possible, Bell told CNN. This will include working with Czanne experts around the world to identify the sitter and undertaking further imagery analysis and techniques to help us understand what the portrait would have looked like and how it was made. In recent years, these types of finds of works that famous artists have painted have become much more common. Researchers have revealed previously unknown pieces by artists ranging from Vincent van Gogh to Pablo Picasso to Helen Saunders. In this case, the Cincinnati Art Museum hopes to analyze the painting using other advanced technologies, such as multispectral imaging. But first, Still life with bread and eggs will return to public view this week, alongside an image of the X-ray paintings. The portrait has been there since he painted it, and it has been [at the Cincinnati Art Museum] since 1955, Urry tells CNN. So there is no urgency. Editor’s note, December 19, 2022: Changed the word self-portrait in the title to portrait. While experts speculate that the work is a self-portrait, further research is needed to confirm this fact. Recommended Videos

