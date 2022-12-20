Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a break from Bollywood to focus on recovery





Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done an outstanding job over the past few years in Telugu cinema and her performance in Prime Video’s OTT series The family man season 2 earned him pan-Indian appreciation. She is also believed to have signed a few films in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who last appeared in the film He was missingrevealed ahead of the release that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and her road to recovery has been difficult in many ways. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was previously diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called myositis, has reportedly left Bollywood projects to focus entirely on her health and recovery. Suggested reading: what is myositis? Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals autoimmune diagnosis Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a break from Bollywood If the last reports are true, Samantha Ruth Prabhu quit the Bollywood movies she signed up for because she now wants to prioritize her health. the He was missing The actor’s myositis diagnosis was a huge challenge for her as it affected her health and professional life. The actor was unable to fully promote his latest film due to his medical condition. Apparently, Prabhu informed the makers of his Hindi films which might require a long break, at least until his health recovers. The actor is currently filming for the film Who, which also includes Vijay Deverakonda. The film was released this year and will be released in 2023. Prabhu plans to take a break from filming and rest until she recovers. It is reported that his team informed the filmmakers of the same. Samantha, who gave a stellar performance in the Pushap movie song ‘Oo Antava’, appeared on the latest season of Hotstar’s chat show Coffee with Karan alongside Akshay Kumar. It was reported in July that she would sign a Dinesh Vijan film with Ayushmann Khurrana, however, none of the crew members involved confirmed the same. The actor took to social media to talk about his condition saying that although she had planned to reveal her disorder after remission, she decided to let everyone know sooner. Posting a photo from the hospital, she wrote that she had come to terms with the vulnerability being something she came to terms with and although her medical team were confident she would recover soon, she had her bad days.

