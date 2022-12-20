Entertainment
Slipper thrown at Kannada actor Darshan; Kiccha Sudeep slams Puneeth fans and says ‘Stupid act…’
Last update: December 20, 2022, 2:52 p.m. HST
Kiccha Sudeep backs Kannada actor Darshan; call Puneeth Rajkumar fans.
Kiccha Sudeep has strongly condemned a slipper attack on Kannada actor Darshan at a promotional event for the latter’s upcoming film, Kranti.
A slipper was thrown by an alleged fan of Puneeth Rajkumar at Kannada actor Darshan on December 18 during a song launch event for the latter Kranti’s upcoming film in Karnatakas Hospet. Late Puneeth Rajkumar had a huge fanbase in Hospet.
The miscreant threw the slipper at Darshan while the actor addressed his fans. Although the actual reason for the alleged fan outrage is still unknown, Darshan’s recent comments about “Goddess of Luck” during an interview have angered many people.
However, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep spoke out in favor of Darshan and wrote a lengthy statement on Twitter. Sudeep, who was last seen in the pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona, strongly condemned the incident calling it “very disturbing.” He added that humiliating “Darshan in public would look bad on Kannadigas.
In his statement, Sudeep also called out the fans of Puneeth and wrote: Regarding Darshan, I agree that there may have been a not so pleasant situation between him and the fans. of Puneeth. But would Puneeth himself have appreciated and supported this reaction? An answer to that is probably something every one of his beloved fans knows.”
He then asked Darshan and Puneeth fans to spread love and respect “because the actor thinks rebelling like that is not a response or a reaction to any situation.”
I understand that there will be differences between the actors, the fans and I don’t have anyone to step in and talk about it. But I am also someone who was close to both Darshan and Puneeth and by keeping the position I held in their life, I took that freedom to express my feelings. Forgive me if I spoke more than I should have,” he added.
In a video that is going viral on social media, cops protect Darshan immediately after the slipper hit the actor’s shoulder. It’s not your mistake bro, no problem, Darshan says in the clip as he tries to calm his fans down in the crowd.
What did Darshan comment on Goddess of Luck?
Darshan often makes headlines for his controversial statements. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor said Goddess of Luck doesn’t always knock on the door. When she knocks, grab her, drag her to your room and undress her. If you give her clothes, she will come out.”
Shiva Rajkumar supports Darshan
Actor Shiva Rajkumar was one of the first celebrities to publicly support Darshan. He condemned the attack as an inhumane incident. “I ask that no one forget humanity and commit such acts,” he tweeted.
About the movie Kranti
Kranti is set to hit theaters on January 26. The movie is an action drama and is directed by V Harikrishna. It also stars Rachita Ram and Ravichandran.
