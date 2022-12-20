Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian in Empire magazine’s ’50 Greatest Actors of All Time’: ‘Makes us proud, always’





pathan actor Shahrukh Khan is the only Indian on Empire magazine’s “50 Greatest Actors of All Time” list on Tuesday. The list includes actors like Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Bette Davis, Denzel Washington among others.

Sharing the news on social media, SRK manager Pooja Dadlani shared on Instagram, “@iamsrk on Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time, the only Indian who still makes us proud! ” Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been shrouded in controversy ever since they released their debut song Besharam Rang a few days ago. Opposing the lead actor’s costumes, many political outfits threatened the film’s release in various Indian states. Shah Rukh Khan addressed the social media hatred for the film during the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival. “I read somewhere that negativity increases the consumption of social media and thus increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits lock up the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive,” he said. The creators of Pathaan are set to release their next song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on December 22. Shah Rukh Khan also recently spoke about his return to a film set for Pathaan after Zero in 2018. Speaking to cricketer Robin Uthappa, SRK said that after returning to work after his break, he felt better . “When I started working again, there was this strange hunger and newness at work. I’ve been working for 32 years and I never thought there would be a time when I wouldn’t be working. But it’s happened. But since I came back, I feel bigger, better, faster and happier. I really like when I hear that my shot is good. I feel better,” he said. Indian films and film personalities have been making a name for themselves in the world space for several months. With RRR’s worldwide success and inclusion in numerous awards, the film is considered a major contender for the 2023 Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi were also included in the list of best films of the year of the Guardian.

